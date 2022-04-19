Level Up Your Life

This 100-Year-Old Recipe Will Get You Perfect, Chewy Anzac Biscuits

April 19, 2022
Filed to:anzac day
bakingcookingdessertrecipes
Getty

Anzac Day is around the corner, friends and that means a few different things. The national day of remembrance is a date where Aussies and New Zealanders alike stop to reflect and commemorate the service and contribution of those who have fought for their country. It’s also – naturally – a pretty fitting excuse to whip up a batch of Anzac biscuits.

If you’re looking to do just that, let us help. Thanks to the team at Uncle Tobys, we’ve got a 100-year-old recipe for perfect Anzac biscuits for you.

Here’s how to make perfect Anzac biscuits at home.

100-year-old Anzac biscuit recipe

Anzac Biscuits recipe
Here’s a 100-year-old recipe for Anzac biscuits. Credit: Getty

Makes 15 Anzac biscuits

What you’ll need:

  • 1 ¼ cups of plain flour, sifted
  • 1 cup Uncle Tobys Traditional Oats
  • ½ cup caster sugar
  • ¾ cup desiccated coconut
  • 150g unsalted butter, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons golden syrup
  • 1½ tablespoons boiling water
  • ½ teaspoon bicarb soda

Directions for Anzac biscuits recipe:

  1. Preheat oven to 170°C.
  2. Place the flour, oats, sugar and coconut in a large bowl and stir to combine.
  3. In a small saucepan place the golden syrup and butter and stir over low heat until the butter has fully melted.
  4. Mix the bicarb soda with 1½ tablespoons boiling water and add to the golden syrup mixture. It will bubble whilst you are stirring together so remove from the heat.
  5. Pour into the dry ingredients and mix together until fully combined. Roll tablespoonfuls of mixture into balls and place on baking trays lined with non-stick baking paper, pressing down on the tops to flatten slightly.
  6. Bake for 12 minutes or until golden brown.

Oh, and if you’re wondering, this recipe is for the chewy variety of Anzac biscuit – i.e. the only kind I want to know about. If you decide to give them a go, let us know how you find the recipe in the comments section below.

This article on Anzac biscuit recipes has been updated since its original publish date. 

