Here’s What We Know About The Witcher Season 3 So Far

The Witcher’s second season dropped just in time for the Christmas holidays and if you, like me, have binged it all you’re probably wondering when we can expect Season 3.

While it’s still early days for a new season of The Witcher a few teasers have been dropped about Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer’s next adventure. Here’s what we know so far.

What story will Season 3 cover?

Netflix’s The Witcher has stuck fairly closely to its book counterparts. The first season of the show covered the events of The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny while Season 2 took us through the first book in the main saga, Blood of Elves.

Season 3 will be tackling Andrzej Sapkowski’s next novel Time of Contempt. When we spoke to The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich last year she said that the show would be “sticking very closely to the books” in season 3.

“[Time of Contempt] has such fan-favourite moments. You’ve got the Thanedd coup, you’ve got Ciri in the Korath desert, you have Codringher and Fenn and Geralt, you get to know the kingdom of Nilfgaard a bit better, you meet the Scoia’tael,” Hissrich said.

Those who have read Sapkowski’s Witcher novels likely know what is coming but Netflix’s show has been known to change things up a little bit.

Netflix revealed a little bit more about season 3 of The Witcher with the first synopsis, which reads:

As monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.

As expected, it seems Season 3 will dive even more into Ciri’s destiny and her attempts to understand and control her powers.

The end of Season 2 (spoiler alert) also revealed that Ciri’s father is alive and is in fact Emhyr, aka the White Flame and the Emperor of Nilfgaard.

Another big bad who wants their hands on Ciri is the infamous Wild Hunt who made their first on-screen appearance at the end of Season 2. Expect to learn more about them as we head into the next season.

you know them. you love them. you finally saw the Wild Hunt in THE WITCHER Season 2 here's how The Witcher team brought them to life (and how they'll connect to THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN) pic.twitter.com/zZ9XG4STYS — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) December 30, 2021

As for Geralt and Yennefer, they have some work to do after Yen’s betrayal in Season 2.

The sorceress essentially sold Ciri out to Voleth Meir to get her powers back which resulted in a lot of bloodshed at Kaer Morhen. Season 2 may have seen the trio united as a happy family but it doesn’t look like that’s going to last in Season 3.

Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra spoke more about Yen and Geralt’s relationship moving forward in Netflix Geeked’s The Witcher: Unlocked, with Cavill saying “it’s a fairly extreme set of circumstances to come back from.”

The Witcher Season 3: Cast

Nothing official has really been announced about The Witcher Season 3 beyond the fact that it’s happening. That means we don’t know exactly who is coming back for the third series, but we can make some assumptions.

Expect major leads like Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra to return as the trio of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer. Joey Batey’s Jaskier is also likely to sing his way onto the screen again.

The door is open for the surviving witchers like Kim Bodnia’s Vesmir, Paul Bullion’s Lambert and Yasen Atour’s Coen to return and other series regulars like Mimi Ndiweni’s Fringilla, Eamon Farren’s Cahir and Anna Shaffer’s Triss are all likely to come back.

Some last-minute reveals in Season 2 also promise a few new and returning faces in season 3. Most notable is Bart Edwards‘ return as Duny/Emhyr. Cassie Clare also appeared towards the end of the series as the sorceress Philippa Eilhart, who will no doubt have a larger role in Season 3.

Lastly, favourites Codringher (Simon Callow) and Fenn (Liz Carr) showed up briefly in Season 2 but we’ll see more of them next season.

Netflix also confirmed that the episodes in Season 3 would be directed by Stephen Surjik, Gandja Monteiro, Loni Peristere and Bola Ogun.

The Witcher Season 3: Release Date

The release of season 2 of The Witcher was delayed much longer than it should’ve been due to COVID-19.

It was revealed in 2021 by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich that the scripts for The Witcher Season 3 have already been written.

Then on April 5, Netflix confirmed that filming on season 3 of The Witcher had begun. They even proved it with this behind the scenes picture of our three leads on a very snowy set.

Our family is back together again. #TheWitcher Season 3 is officially in production! pic.twitter.com/rlBl0j3lT1 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 4, 2022

Optimistically, this all means we could see The Witcher’s third season in late 2022, but it seems more likely we’ll get it in 2023.

If we don’t end up getting The Witcher Season 3 this year have no fear because we’ll definitely be seeing The Witcher prequel Blood Origin on Netflix in 2022.

You can also pass the time with this list of shows that are similar to The Witcher.