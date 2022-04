Just a Selection of Photos From The Gray Man for You to Thirst Over

If there’s presently a Regé-Jean Page shaped hole in your life, fret not! The actor that has consumed our every waking thought since season one of Bridgerton dropped is returning to Netflix with a whole cast of sexy co-stars in the much-anticipated film The Gray Man.

If you’re keen to thirst over the very good-looking people in this film, as well as maybe learn a thing or two about the storyline, continue reading.

What’s The Gray Man about?

Do you care? Maybe. If so, The Gray Man is essentially an action flick with the classic spy versus villain vibe. Here is the full synopsis from Netflix.

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

Who is in the cast lineup for Gray Man?

Your imaginary boyfriend Ryan Gosling stars in The Gray Man alongside your other imaginary boyfriend Chris Evans and your imaginary girlfriend Ana de Armas. Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page (as mentioned earlier), Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze also hold roles in this film.

Can we see some pics?

You sure can. Netflix released a collection of first-look photos from The Gray Man, most of which show off Ryan Gosling in character, but we also get a glimpse of ad Chris Evans looking all evil-like and Ana de Armas looking distressed at a party (mood).

When’s the release date in Australia?

Get your calendars ready because the film is slated for a cinema release date in Australia on July 15 and shortly after it’ll hit Netflix on July 22.

