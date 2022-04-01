The ‘Chunks’ in This Recalled Peanut Butter Could Be Metal Fragments

If peanut butter is a staple in your kitchen and pantry, check the brand and the label to see if it’s part of the voluntary recall issued by Skippy Foods, LLC. According to a release from the company — which was also published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website — the products are being recalled because of the possibility they have been contaminated with small pieces of metal. (That’s not how chunky peanut butter is supposed to work.) Here’s what to know.

Why is there a Skippy peanut butter recall?

A total of 9,353 cases (or 73,342 kg.) of Skippy peanut butter products are being recalled because there’s a chance that small fragments of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment may have ended up in a limited number of jars. The issue came to light when the manufacturing facility’s internal detection systems identified the concern.

At this point, there have been no consumer injuries or other complaints related to this recall, and all retailers that received the affected peanut butters have been notified.

Which types of Skippy peanut butters are being recalled?

The easiest way to determine whether your Skippy peanut butter is part of the recall is to look for the “Best if Used By” date on the top of the jar. The following varieties with the specified dates are being recalled:

SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 1,133.98 g

Best if Used By MAY0423

Best if Used By MAY0523

SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter – Club, 2/1,133.98 g

Best if Used By MAY0523

SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 462.10 g

Best if Used By MAY0723

Best if Used By MAY0623

SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 396.89 g

Best if Used By MAY1023

These are the only products that are part of the recall: No other sizes, varieties, or other packaging configurations of SKIPPY® brand peanut butter or peanut butter spreads are included, according to the FDA.

What to do if you’ve purchased the recalled Skippy peanut butter

If you’ve purchased any of the peanut butter products listed above, don’t eat it. Instead, return it to the retailer where you bought it for an exchange, or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779 (from Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST) or visit their website for instructions and more information.