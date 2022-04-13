Everything You Might’ve Missed in the Stranger Things 4 Trailer

It’s happening. Stranger Things 4 is coming and we have a shiny new trailer to get us even more excited about it (if that’s even possible). Naturally, the Stranger Things 4 trailer raises more questions than it answers, but we’re here to help you break down each and every moment.

First off, if you haven’t seen the new trailer gaze upon it below.

Spoilers for Stranger Things seasons 1-3 ahead. Also, don’t keep reading if you want to go into Stranger Things 4 completely blind, we’re going to get deep into theories.

Stranger Things 4 Trailer Breakdown

The Gate is open

Hopper seemingly sacrificed himself in the Hawkins Lab at the end of Stranger Things 3 to close the gate to the Upside Down and defeat the Mind Flayer. Although in the first few seconds of the season 4 trailer we see the gate appears to be open again. Uh oh.

Kids being kids

For a few brief seconds in the Stranger Things 4 trailer, we see our loveable gang going about their normal teenage lives.

Lucas is on the basketball team, Eleven and Will are trying to fit in at school, Dungeons & Dragons is back. Spring break commences and Mike clearly comes to visit Eleven and Will in California. They go rollerskating.

All seems well.

A war is coming

Except that a war is coming. Dr Owens is back in season 4 and he’s warning Eleven about war and that her friends are “in the eye of the storm”. He thinks Eleven is the key but she tells him she doesn’t have her powers anymore.

Cut to Eleven being taken away in a prison transport van. What is going on there?

Mystery package

At one point in the trailer, we see Joyce holding a package covered in stamps that appear to be Russian. Could Hopper have sent her something? Or is it more sinister than that?

Hopper is alive

We all knew this from earlier trailers, but Hopper is well and truly alive after the events of season 3. Things aren’t looking good for him though as he’s seen a number of times looking beat up and bloody.

At one point we also see our favourite sheriff in a prison yard with a group of inmates preparing to fight a Demodog.

Dear Billy…

Max suffered the loss of her step-brother, Billy, at the end of Stranger Things 3 and while the two didn’t always have the best relationship, she’s clearly missing him in season 4.

We see Max reading letters at Billy’s grave and subsequently being haunted by the strange appearance of a mysterious clock.

At one point we even see her hanging suspended in the air at Billy’s grave. What is going on? Is it possession? Does she have superpowers?

One thing eagle-eyed folks did notice is that the name on Billy’s grave appears to change. In one scene it reads Billy and in the next, it reads William. Could this signal more alternate universes? Who knows.

The Creel House

The Creel house has been teased as a major location in the new season of Stranger Things. We see plenty of shots of it in the trailer as well as a brief appearance by the man himself, Victor Creel played by Robert Englund.

See you on the other side

Our favourite Hawkins crew — that being Steve, Nancy, Lucas, Dustin, Max and Robin — are caught up in some snooping once again this season. We see them a few times exploring the Creel house, which it appears might be a new gateway to the Upside Down?

At one point Nancy says to Steve “see you on the other side”. Next minute we see the group riding their bikes through the Upside Down. Things must be getting dire if the whole gang is venturing into that dreaded place.

Flashbacks are back

More than once we see a young Eleven in the Stranger Things 4 trailer. This means we’re more than likely going to be delving back into her past. Could this mean we see more of Dr Brenner as well?

A new evil arises

More than once in the Stranger Things 4 trailer we get a glimpse at the season’s main villain. A grotesque humanoid creature appears to be hunting the kids in the Upside Down and right at the end, we get a good look at its terrifying face.

We also hear it speak with lines like “You’ve broken everything. Your suffering is almost at an end”. Creepy.

Following the trailer, the Duffer Brothers confirmed that this character is named Vecna, a name that was alluded to in the Stranger Things episode titles. It’s also a name that would be familiar to Dungeons & Dragons players as a major villain.

Theories are already flying around Vecna’s intentions and perhaps someone familiar is lying under all that grisly makeup. Could it be Barb? Billy? Dr Brenner?

Sadly, we’ll have to wait until May to find out.

Guitar… guy?

In what is possibly one of the weirdest moments in the trailer someone appears on top of a building playing an electric guitar in the middle of the Upside Down.

Is this a Mad Max alternate reality? Is it a red herring in the trailer? We all know music is important in Stranger Things so maybe this is completely legit.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 has a release date of May 27 on Netflix. Volume 2 will be released on July 1.

Did you notice anything else in the Stranger Things 4 trailer? Drop it in the comments.