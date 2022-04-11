Green Light: Squid Game Season 2 Is Happening. Here’s What We Know So Far

Guys, gals, Gganbus. It’s official, Squid Game is coming back for another round. The popularity of Netflix’s most-watched series of all time can’t be ignored and it hopefully won’t be too long before we have more games to watch.

Now that we know Squid Game season 2 is actually real, what else do we know about it?

Squid Game season 2 gets the green light

After Squid Game‘s popularity skyrocketed, the creators managed to dodge questions about a sequel for some time.

That all changed at a red carpet event for Squid Game in Los Angeles in November where creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk answered everyone’s prayers.

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” he said. “But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

Hwang couldn’t give any concrete details but did say the series’ lead Gi-hun would be back.

“I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will come back. He will do something for the world.”

Where could the story of season 2 go?

Without any further plot details confirmed by the creators, it’s anyone’s guess as to where a new season of Squid Game could go.

The ending of season one (spoiler alert), saw Gi-hun win the games and return to his life as a millionaire, although he chose to never touch his prize money. Then right at the end of the season, we saw Gi-hun vow to take down the organisers of the game as they recruited a new batch of people.

Given Gi-hun’s return, it seems likely we could see his efforts to try and destroy the Squid Game next season. But there are plenty of other questions still to answer from season one.

Who are the VIPs? Did Jun-ho, the police officer who was shot by his own brother, really die? Speaking of which, what is the backstory of the frontman? There are so many things we still need to know.

Hwang did say in an interview with The Times earlier in the year that the frontman could be a bigger part of the second season.

“If I do get to do [another season], one [idea] would be the story of the Front Man.”

There’s no shortage of Squid Game theories out there that could pave the way into multiple seasons. We’ll just have to wait and see if any pan out.

Squid Game Season 2: Cast and release date

It is such early days for Squid Game season 2 and we really know nothing about who will be returning and when.

Hwang revealed at Deadline’s Contender Television session in April that two key characters would be back in season 2, that being Gi-hun and the Frontman:

“Gi-hun for sure. He will be back and I believe the Front Man will back too,” Hwang said.

As for a release date, the new season has only just been confirmed so it will likely take a few more years for Squid Game’s second season to be written, filmed and edited before it makes its way onto our screens.

Hwang said in an interview with Variety he was hopeful it would hit screens by 2024.

It’s a tough wait, but in the meantime, you can keep re-watching Squid Game on Netflix as many times as you need to get through.