Life’s Better With Bubbles and Ebay’s Slinging up to 30% Off Soda Streams Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking for a healthier alternative soda, now is as good a time as any to get your hands on a Soda Stream machine, refills, bottles and flavours with eBay’s Soda Stream sale. And boy, it’s a good one.

READ MORE Make Delicious, Sparkling Cocktails With A Sodastream

What is a Soda Stream?

If you haven’t had the pleasure of trying one of these babies out yet, Soda Streams basically allow you to turn your ordinary tap water into sparkling water at the click of a button. The kit generally comes with the sparkling water maker itself, a CO2 cylinder, and a carbonating bottle. You can also purchase a bunch of different flavours to spice up your water and make delicious cocktails and soft drink alternatives.

Is it a better alternative to regular soft drink?

Soda Stream offers a natural and healthy alternative to sugar-packed soft drinks. Depending on how much you generally consume, it can save you a staggering 100,000 calories per year. If you think about just how many empty plastic bottles you’ll save yourself from using, Soda Stream is much more environmentally friendly (and cheaper in the long term).

The best soda stream sales on eBay right now

This sleek black plastic and metal cylinder (aka the ultimate soda stream starter pack) comes with all the trimmings to make up to one litre of sparkling water using its 60 litre CO2 source. The LED Fizz Indicator also lets you know when water is ready, while a quick snap-lock lets you fill the bottles safely. It’s also highly rated by purchasers, with one reviewer saying, “it’s a breeze to operate… and [I’m] very happy with [the] quality of sparkling water. I also feel virtuous for reducing my ecological footprint — not to mention the money saved by not buying bottled mineral water anymore.”

You can buy the Soda Power Drink Maker ($199) from eBay here.

Designed to withstand the continual carbonation pressure, SodaStream Carbonating Bottles feature a hermetic sealing lid to keep your sparkling drinks fizzy for longer. This particular Decor Edition Maker includes the usual carbonating bottle, a snap-lock bottle insertion mechanism, and a 60L CO₂ cylinder to make up to 60 litres of sparkling water. The only difference is that it comes in this epic minty green colour to spice up your kitchen aesthetic. Oh, and it’s one of the best soda stream sales in a while, coming in at a sale price of $89.

You can buy the Soda Stream Spirit Sparkling Water Maker Fizzy Soda Decor Edition ($89) from eBay here.

The same goes for this slim and sleek design of the SodaStream Spirit Sparkling Water Maker that’s designed with the intention of fitting seamlessly into any modern-day kitchen with its muted Boho Peach styling.

Rest assured, it also still comes with a soda stream refillable CO2 cylinder and a reusable 1 litre PET carbonating bottle.

You can buy the Stream Décor Spirit Sparkling Water Maker Boho Peach ($105.99) from eBay here.

With three carbonation levels to choose from, this Source Element Sparkling Water maker is another great option for creating the perfect fizz at home. Reviewers also commend the ease at which you can use this lil’ baby, as well as a red colourway — particularly if pastel isn’t really your style.

You can buy Soda Stream Source Element Sparkling Water Maker ($125) from eBay here.

Soda Stream refills

Typically, your carbonating cylinder will make up to 60L of sparkling water. However, how frequently you need to get a soda stream refill (aka a new carbonating cylinder) will vary according to the level of carbonation you use. Generally, a cylinder will last you anywhere from four to eight weeks, but you can stock up on some spares here.

Soda Stream flavours

You’re not just limited to sparkling water with one of these devices. The most common alternative is adding some Soda Stream flavours to make your favourite soft drinks, and you can even mix them with spirits and liqueurs to create epic cocktail beverages.

Some other less known concoctions include giving your coffee, orange juice, tea and wine a whirl for some interesting (read: fizzy) results! Some liquids that you carbonate can leave behind a stinky residue if left unattended for hours or days after carbonating, so if you need a guide on how to take care of your soda stream, head here.