In the Market for a New Vibrator? You Can Get 30% Off Normal Sex Toys Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We should probably kick things off by saying that this isn’t an April fools gag. Aussie sexual health start-up Normal is throwing a huge 30% off storewide sale until midnight April 7, and you should absolutely get involved if you’re in the market for a sex toy.

NORMAL has fast become known for its modern sex toys that are designed to suit different bodies and different pleasure preferences. NORMAL currently have seven devices on offer, all carefully created to satisfy your needs.

Unlike more traditional sex toys, NORMAL’s range is designed to be way less intimidating than the “realistic-looking” dildos people used to hide in their bedside draws. Each toy has a sleek design and comes in a bright, punchy colourway, so it could honestly be confused for funky decor or a new-age beauty device.

READ MORE Horny History Lesson: Here Are the Best Sex Scenes in Bridgerton

Take Normal’s best-selling Frankie for example. It’s a smooth, bright yellow palm-sized vibrator that was designed for both solo and partner play.

Another crowd favourite? The Quinn. Why? Oh, probably because it uses air pressure technology to mimic the sensation of oral sex, making it a great option for anyone with a clitoris.

You’ve also got Normal’s modern twist on the classic rabbit vibrator in the form of the “Piper” wand, and the discreet palm-sized “Billie”, which is designed for clitoral stimulation and erogenous zone massages, and the classic wand vibrator called “Charlie”. And for those with a penis, there’s also a vibrating cock ring named “Flynn”.

While there are only seven sex toys to choose from, it can still feel very overwhelming if this is your first foray into sex toys, or if you’re not sure what to add to your growing collection. The good news is, you can take the NORMAL quiz (which will only take around 3-mins) to score personalised recommendations as to what sex toy will pleasure you best. Oh, and they also offer a ‘100 Night Stand Policy’ if you’re unsatisfied with your purchase.

You can check out the huge 30% off sale here.