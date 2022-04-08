Russian Doll Season 2 Is Coming to Break Us Out of Our Time Loop

It was over three years ago that we got Netflix’s delightfully dark and funny time-travel series Russian Doll. You could say that the days since have felt like a time loop, but we’re about to break out thanks to the incoming release of Russian Doll season 2.

Season 2, what a concept!

Russian Doll’s first season was such a mash-up of timey-wimey existential threads that it can be hard to imagine where season 2 is going next. But believe me, things are only getting weirder.

If you need a refresher, Russian Doll follows Nadia, a young woman who is caught in a time loop that results in every death landing her back at her 36th birthday party.

While she tries to figure out this strange series of events she meets another man, Alan, experiencing the same thing.

When we pick up with Nadia and Alan in season 2, more time-travel weirdness is afoot.

The synopsis from Netflix puts it mildly saying:

After enduring the wildest night of their lives — over and over — Nadia and Alan stumble into another bewildering existential adventure.

The latest trailer for season 2 will either give you a better idea of what’s going on or confuse you even further.

It seems that Alan and Nadia are now time travellers that are going far beyond their initial time loop and are being pulled into completely different time periods. Or maybe they’re “time prisoners” as Nadia prefers to say.

Russian Doll: Cast

Russian Doll comes from a genius trio of minds that includes Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland.

Lyonne also stars in the show as Nadia alongside Charlie Barnett as Alan. It appears from the trailer that Greta Lee will also be back as Nadia’s friend Maxine.

Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy is also joining the cast for season 2.

Russian Doll season 2: Release date

So when is our proverbial time loop coming to an end?

Well, the pandemic is likely to go on for a bit longer but our Russian Doll angst will be over when season 2 drops on April 20.

Both season 1 and season 2 can be found over on Netflix.

