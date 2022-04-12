Sweep up Savings of up to $400 With These Robot Vacuum Deals

Growing up, we’re all guilty of putting off our chores to the last minute, or perhaps half-arsing our way through cleaning duties. Any excuse to get out of housework, you name it, we’ve done it. That’s why when we got our little cleaning-avoidant mitts on a robot vacuum cleaner, our lives changed forever.

Why get a robot vacuum?

Picture this: from the comfort of your bed alone, you can vacuum and mop the entire house — including the nitty-gritty under the couch that you haven’t touched in years. How? Most of the robot vacuums on the market today are connected to a smartphone app. This allows you to schedule household cleans anytime, as well as turn your device on and off remotely. Their sleek technology also gives them some nifty added features, such as room mapping capabilities, self-emptying bins and voice-activated controls.

While they’re getting into the swing of things though, you’ll have to be patient with the little guys because they tend to ‘feel’ their way around a room by bumping into walls and furniture. So, make sure you give it ample opportunity to properly learn the layout of your house before you write it off.

In full transparency, while the robot vacuum is a great way to pick up all the surface level dust and debris, you will still have to go in with a standard stick, barrel or upright vacuum for a deeper clean once in a while. This is because robot vacuums don’t offer the same suction power that a normal vac does. That being said, they are excellent for picking up a reasonable amount of surface fluff. This makes them a worthwhile investment if you’ve got a pet, kids, or a rug that sheds.

To kickstart your robot vacuum journey, we’ve rounded up a range of our favourite little house helpers from Amazon that are currently on sale.

The best robot vacuum cleaners on sale

The Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac does everything but clean your kitchen sink. With strong suction, it’s super quiet, self-charging and can clean hard floors to medium-pile carpets. It also comes with a large dust box (within the sleek design) and a triple-filter system to achieve a sparkling clean home.

You can buy the Eufy Boost IQ 11S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner ($249) here.

If you want a 3-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner that you won’t have to empty for about a month, then the Ecovac Deebot is the one for your household.

Not only can this little guy suck the dust straight off your floorboards and carpets, but it can mop if you ask it to. Thanks to its TrueMapping laser technology, it can easily avoid bumping into furniture. Its advanced sensors also prevent it from getting water on your rugs and carpets when mopping.

Shop it here for $799 here.

You also have the option to go with the Deebot N8 for $499, which is a cheaper alternative but still vacuums and mops just like the N8+.

Shop it here for $499.

If you’re a pet owner, this is one of the best robot vacuums you can buy. It was tested against other competitors, such as Ecovacs, Neato and iLife (to name a few), the iRobot Roomba e5 was found to pick up more pet hair than any other robot vacuum.

The dust bin is also super simple to clean and empty. All you have to do is disconnect it from your Roomba, empty out the dust and debris, then give it a rinse in your sink.

Shop it here for $769.

With a high-precision laser navigation system, the Uoni V980Plus Robot Vacuum will meticulously scan and map your home, planning the optimal route with Z-shape.

It’s also equipped with multiple infrared sensors and drop sensors, allowing the device to change directions to avoid stairs and bumping into furniture. B

oth during and after cleaning, the Uoni V980Plus empties dust on its own, checks battery power, lets you know the cleaning status, as well as offers selective zone cleaning and scheduled cleaning.

You can buy the Uoni V980Plus Robot Vacuum Cleaner ($679.49) here.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims on Amazon.

This article has been updated since publication.