Stop Overlooking The Humble Rice Cooker

If cooking isn’t really your forte, you’re probably no stranger to the pain of having to throw burnt rice out of a pot because you left it unattended on the stove for a bit too long. That, or the unfortunate taste of gluggy rice because you don’t know how to prepare it properly.

Luckily, there’s a handy kitchen appliance that’ll give you a perfect bowl every time – the trusty rice cooker.

How to cook rice in ones of these cookers?

While this may sound like the most obvious question in the world, if you’re anything like us (aka will burn water if we tried), it’s a fair thing to ask.

Thankfully, these little cookers make it easy. All you have to do is just add in your rice with some water, pop the lid on so it’s closed and switch it on. The cooker will work its magic before eventually switching itself to a warming mode when your rice is fluffy and ready to eat.

Even if you’re a master chef, having one of these appliances means you’ll have one less thing that needs to be constantly checked, allowing you to better focus on other parts of your meal prep.

From the Panasonic rice cooker to Breville and Russell Hobbs ones, here are a few that deserve a spot on your kitchen counter.

Russell Hobbs Rice Cooker 10 Cup

If you want an easy to use cooker, this one from Russell Hobbs couldn’t be more simple to use. Fill up the inner pot with rice and water, pop it into the appliance, secure the lid and flip the switch. Now all you need to do is wait for it to do its thing, and you’ll be eating fluffy rice in no time. You’ll also be happy to know it cooks 10 servings if you’ve got a big family or want leftovers for tomorrow.

Where to buy: Amazon ($43, usually $49.95), Harris Scarfe $67.95

Philips Daily Collection Grain Master Cooker

This five-layer non-stick and anti-scratch coating ensures the inner pot is long-lasting and easy to clean. It also boasts eight different cooking options including Standard cook, Quick cook, Brown rice, Multi-Grain, Lentils, Quinoa, Porridge, and Reheat to cater for whatever it is you feel like eating.

Where to buy: Amazon ($127.20, usually $159), Myer $159

Panasonic Rice Cooker

This Panasonic rice cooker comes with four auto cook programs, which will let you prepare white rice, brown rice and even porridge at the simple push of a button. It can also keep your rice warm for up to five hours, and its domed lid design will stop any accumulated water from dripping backing into the rice. Win-win.

Where to buy: Amazon ($115, usually $149), The Good Guys $139

Russell Hobbs Turbo Cooker

If you’ve got a big family to feed or you’re big on entertaining, this larger Russell Hobbs Turbo Cooker makes up to 20 cups of rice. That’s enough for a feast and a half plus leftovers! The 30% Faster Cooking Technology on this baby also regulates the cooking temperature automatically, which means you’ll be able to get dinner on the table faster.

Where to buy: Amazon ($47.74, usually $59.95), Harris Scarfe $50.99 (usually $59.95)

Kambrook Cooker

This simple, one-touch cooker from Kambrook is an affordable way to get perfectly fluffy rice.

This appliance can hold up to five cups of uncooked rice, which will then become 10 cups once fully prepared. Once the rice is ready, then it will automatically switch into a warming mode to avoid overcooking it. It can also be used as a vegetable steamer.

Where to buy: Amazon $49 (usually $54.94), Woolworths $49

Tefal Rice and Slow Cooker

This Tefal cooker is fairly easy to use. Just select from one of the presets on the front of the appliance, and it’ll take care of the rest. It will also automatically adjust its temperature and cooking time to avoid overcooking or undercooking your food.

If you’re someone who particularly enjoys a hearty stew, it also doubles as a slow cooker too.

Where to buy: Amazon ($102, usually $149.95), eBay $109

Breville Smart Rice Cooker

As far as kitchen appliances go, Breville is one of the most trusted and reliable brands out there.

This Breville Smart Rice Cooker comes with preset settings for a variety of rice types – white, brown or even sticky sushi rice – making preparation as easy as pushing a button. It even has an LED display to let you know how long you’ll need to wait.

This cooker will automatically adjust its temperature during the cooking process. This will help to ensure the best results possible, regardless of what kind of rice you’re preparing. This appliance can also double as a steamer, making it a handy way to prepare some veggies.

Where to buy: Amazon $168 (usually $186.94), Appliances Online $168

Sistema Microwave Rice Cooker

If you’re a bit tight on kitchen space and can’t fit in another big appliance, a microwave rice cooker is a cheap and convenient alternative. Unless you don’t own a microwave, that is.

All you need to do is fill this plastic tub with rice, add in the necessary ratio of water and then pop it in the microwave. It couldn’t be easier. With a microwave rice cooker, it’s important to note that it’s not as autopilot-esque as its electric counterparts. So, be prepared to check on your rice every 6-8 minutes.

Where to buy: Amazon $36.85, eBay $19.95

Easy rice cooker meals

