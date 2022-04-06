This No-Knead Potato and Rosemary Bread Recipe Is Carb Heaven

If you picked up a bread-making hobby in lockdown you’re not alone. But if you’re sick of the sourdough and really want to challenge yourself, how about trying this recipe for no-knead potato bread.

You read that right, potato bread is a thing and it actually looks delicious. This recipe comes by way of the Robertson Potato Festival which is happening in the NSW Southern Highlands from April 30 to May 1. If you want to see this recipe in action, head on over there.

Here’s how you can make no-knead potato and rosemary bread with smoked vegan fish curd and lemon honey at home.

No-knead potato and rosemary bread recipe

Preparation time: 1 hour

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4

What you’ll need:

2 large Sebago potatoes

150ml water

400g bakers’ flour

2 tsp vital wheat gluten

2 tsp fine salt

1 sachet (7g) instant dried yeast

2 sprigs rosemary, very finely chopped

1L unsweetened soy milk

1 tbsp vegan fish sauce

¼ cup fresh lime juice

dried gum leaves

½ cup honey

1 lemon, chopped

tahini, radish tops and very finely diced radish, to garnish

How to make no-knead potato and rosemary bread with smoked vegan fish curd and lemon honey:

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Steam the potatoes for 40 minutes, or until very tender. Peel, crush finely, then allow to cool. Combine with the water in a large bowl and mix well, then add the flour, gluten, salt, yeast and rosemary. Mix with a chopping action using a scraper until a rough dough forms. Cover and set aside for 1 hour. Stretch the ball lightly, then arrange on a square of baking paper. Put into a preheat Dutch oven and bake for 15 minutes. Remove the lid and bake for a further 30 minutes. Heat the soy milk and vegan fish sauce in a saucepan to 85°C. Add the lemon juice, turn the heat off, and keep warm for 5 minutes. Strain through a fine sieve lined with a blue kitchen cloth, then cold smoke with gum leaves. Pour half the honey into a small saucepan and set over a high heat. Once deeply caramelised, add the lemon and the remaining honey, then simmer until syrupy. Spread curd on a plate, then top with tahini, radish tops, torn bread, honey and diced radish.

Recipe provided by Robertson Potato Festival.

After some other potato adjacent recipes? Check out 20 of our best.