5 Star Wars Titles You Should Watch Before Obi-Wan Kenobi

2022 is a big year for Star Wars, mainly because it heralds the return of some of our old favourites from the prequel trilogy. Yes, the prequel movies were a tumultuous time, but they did give us the icon that is Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In May, we’ll see McGregor don the robes as Obi-Wan once again in his own Star Wars series which will pick up 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III.

In light of that, you may want to do some Jedi training of your own and watch (or rewatch) Star Wars projects that will be integral to the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Here are a few we suggest you check out.

Everything you should watch before Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Phantom Menace

While the prequel trilogy wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea (or blue milk), there’s no denying how important those films are to understanding Obi-Wan Kenobi’s character.

We’re first introduced to McGregor’s Kenobi in The Phantom Menace, where he assisted his mentor Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) on a political intervention to stop an invasion of Naboo. Along the way, the master and apprentice met an incredibly gifted boy on the sands of Tatooine – Anakin Skywalker.

The Phantom Menace shows us Obi-Wan’s apprenticeship as a Jedi as well as the start of his own reign as a Jedi Knight. Not to mention we’re introduced to the legendary Sith, Darth Maul, who we know still has beef with Kenobi.

Attack of the Clones

Following The Phantom Menace, your next stop should be Episode II: Attack of the Clones. This film focuses heavily on Anakin and Obi-Wan’s master and apprentice relationship, as they work to stop a sinister plot against the Republic.

The movie is weighed down heavily by political plotlines but the development between Obi-Wan and Anakin’s relationship is worth watching before the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series.

The Clone Wars

Speaking of Obi-Wan and Anakin, their dynamic is explored even further in the animated series The Clone Wars, which explores the years between Episodes II and III.

The Clone Wars sees Anakin train his own apprentice, Ahsoka Tano, and includes appearances from mainline characters like Padme, Mace Windu and Yoda.

There are over 100 episodes of The Clone Wars, so it will be a stretch to watch them all before Obi-Wan Kenobi’s release, but here are some story arcs that may be relevant to the upcoming series:

The Clone Wars Season 2, Episodes 12-14: The Mandalore arc introduces us to an old flame from Obi-Wan’s past as he investigates a conspiracy on the planet Mandalore.

The Mandalore arc introduces us to an old flame from Obi-Wan’s past as he investigates a conspiracy on the planet Mandalore. The Clone Wars Season 4, Episodes 15-17: Obi-Wan undertakes a dangerous plot that involves faking his death, which puts strain on his relationship with Anakin. These episodes also feature Cad Bane and Boba Fett.

Obi-Wan undertakes a dangerous plot that involves faking his death, which puts strain on his relationship with Anakin. These episodes also feature Cad Bane and Boba Fett. The Clone Wars Season 5, Episodes 14-16: These episodes reignite the feud between Darth Maul and Obi-Wan as the Sith lord stages a coup on Mandalore and Obi-Wan joins Mandalorians, like Bo-Katan, to stop him.

Revenge of the Sith

Rounding out the prequel trilogy is Revenge of the Sith. Episode III sees the decline of the Galactic Republic and the rise of the Emperor.

It also sees the fracturing of Obi-Wan and Anakin’s relationship as the master leaves his former apprentice for dead on the lava planet Mustafar, after Anakin’s turn to the dark side.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will pick up after the events of this movie so if there’s one thing you watch before the Disney+ series, make it this one.

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars Rebels fills in the blanks in the years before A New Hope and introduces us to a number of important characters we’ll see in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The most important of those are the Inquisitors, a mysterious order of force-users employed by Darth Vader and the Galactic Empire to hunt down any remaining Jedi that survived Order 66. In Rebels, we’re also introduced to the Grand Inquisitor, who will be portrayed by Rupert Friend in the live-action Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Like The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels has a daunting number of episodes to plough through before May, so here are some of the key episodes you shouldn’t miss:

Season 1, Episode 1 – Spark of Rebellion

– Spark of Rebellion Season 1, Episode 13 – Call to Action

– Call to Action Season 1, Episode 15 – Fire Across the Galaxy

– Fire Across the Galaxy Season 3, Episode 20 – Twin Suns

Bonus: Jedi Fallen Order

If video games are more your style you can’t go past Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.

The third-person action-adventure game puts you in the shoes of Cal Kestis, a young Jedi who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66. The game takes place in a similar time period as Obi-Wan Kenobi and we see Cal come up against many iconic foes including the Inquisitors and even Darth Vader himself.

Some speculate that there may be some crossover between Jedi Fallen Order and Obi-Wan Kenobi, which if true makes this game well worth picking up before the new series drops.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney+ on May 27.

If you want to go bigger and watch every Star Wars project before then, here’s how long it will take you.