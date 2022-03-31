All The Major Video Game Releases to Look Out for in April

It’s been a busy first quarter for new video games, but things are taking a bit of a breather in April.

With the Easter long weekend coming up it’s the perfect time to catch up on your pile of shame or to dive into one of these brand new games. Highlights include the long-awaited LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the sequel to Wii Sports, Nintendo Switch Sports. Perfect for a weekend away with the family! Particularly if the rain continues!

Here are all the major game releases you have to look forward to in April

What new video games are coming out in April 2022?

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Release Date: April 5

LEGO games have always been the perfect blend of fun for both adults and children. The games will always bring a new perspective to the franchise they are adapting with jokes, intriguing puzzles and couch co-op.

In The Skywalker Saga, players will be able to journey through all nine movies of the main Star Wars saga, reliving iconic moments and exploring different chapters in an almost open-world style.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox | Switch

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Release Date: April 20

The force is with us this month with yet another Star Wars release. This time it’s an old classic, with Star Wars: The Force Unleashed being ported over to the Nintendo Switch.

In the game, you play as Darth Vader’s secret apprentice who has been tasked with hunting down the last Jedi. If you’ve never indulged in The Force Unleashed, now is a perfect time.

Buy it on Switch

Moto GP 22

Release Date: April 21

It’s either Star Wars or sports this month with another major game in the series, this time for MotoGP fans.

MotoGP 22 offers 120 riders and 20 official tracks to race around on. You can also relive epic moments in MotoGP history all with new and enhanced graphical power.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox | Switch

Nintendo Switch Sports

Release Date: April 29

Anyone who has fond memories of Wii Sports back in the 2000s, please prepare to feel nostalgic because Nintendo Switch Sports is bringing the iconic game back for a new generation.

Using your JoyCons, you’ll be able to partake in six competitive mini-games including Tennis, Bowling, Chambara, Soccer, Badminton and Volleyball.

Pre-order it now: Switch

That’s just the beginning of all the new games coming our way this year, particularly for PlayStation which has 22 new games releasing this year!

Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia because we’ll be bringing you lists of the best games to buy each month throughout 2022.

Do you have a game you’re really looking forward to in April? Let us know in the comments.