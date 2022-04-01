7 Fantasy Titles on Netflix That Offer Some Much-Needed Escapism

We could all use a little escapism with the state of things right now, so why not turn to a vivid fantasy world? Netflix has the answer to pretty much everything entertainment-wise and that includes some great fantasy TV shows and movies.

Here are our favourite fantasy options on Netflix Australia.

The best fantasy TV shows and movies on Netflix Australia

The Witcher

It’s no secret The Witcher has been an absolute hit on Netflix. The series starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a supernatural beast slayer who becomes the guardian of a princess of a fallen kingdom, has become one of the streamer’s highest performing shows of all time.

The Witcher has two successful seasons, with a third on the way, as well as a new prequel series, spin-off anime film and even a children’s series in the works.

The Old Guard

The Old Guard is an adaptation of the epic graphic novel of the same name and stars Charlize Theron as one of a handful of immortal mercenaries. After centuries of living on Earth, the group unexpectedly find another immortal and must fight to keep their freedom as their secrets become exposed.

Shadow and Bone

Young Adult (YA) fantasy fans around the world were thrilled when the Grishaverse made its way to Netflix with Shadow and Bone.

The fantasy series depicts a world divided by a dark force known as the Shadow Fold. When Alina Starkov is discovered to be a Grisha (magic-user) with the rare sun summoning power, she is shipped off to the capital and must learn to use her power to banish the fold and free the land.

It’s a good time to catch up on Shadow and Bone before the second season is released.

Lucifer

What would happen if the devil left hell to take a holiday on Earth? And decided to solve crimes?

Lucifer is a perfect blend of fantasy with crime procedural as the devil uses his powers to crack cases and punish sinners. Tom Ellis is charming as hell as the devil himself who is joined by other religious beings in disguise, like his demon friend Mazikeen and brother Amenadiel.

Sweet Tooth

For a charming fantasy story look no further than Sweet Tooth.

The series takes a young half-human half-deer boy on a perilous adventure through a post-apocalyptic world under the supervision of a gruff protector. Sweet Tooth has been praised for its incredible performances and sweet (pun intended) story.

The Dark Tower

Science fiction meets fantasy meets Western in The Dark Tower, an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel series.

The movie pits Idris Elba’s gunslinger against Matthew McConaughey’s Man in Black for the showdown of the century. The gunslinger is seeking revenge for his father’s murder while the Man in Black is looking to bring ruin upon the universe by destroying the Dark Tower.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a delightfully horrifying supernatural coming of age story.

Over CAOS’ four seasons we watch Sabrina Spellman grapple with her half-human half-witch nature while also balancing the demands of Satanism and high school. Typical teenagers, right?

