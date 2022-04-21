5 Mother’s Day Gifts for Rock ‘n’ Roll Mums (That You Can Also Nab for Yourself)

“I’m not a regular mum. I’m a cool mum.” And with those immortal words, cool mums everywhere nodded knowingly. So what do you get the cool mum in your life for Mother’s Day?

No ordinary gift will do. This is not a flannelette pyjamas and slippers zone. You need to up your game with some truely awesome gifts worthy of the rockstar woman in your life.

Good news is we’ve done the hard work for you, so in order from quietest to loudest, here are rocking Mother’s Day gifts for the cool mum in your life (or yourself, we’re not judging).

Memoirs from the musos themselves (or what they can remember)

Take it with a grain of salt how much fact and how much fiction is in the tales musicians tell, but either way, these books make for some cracking stories. This Woman’s Work: Essays on Music is a collection that challenges the (outdated) view that music and music writing is written by men, for men.

Debbie Harry’s Face It goes back to 1970s New York when she played alongside the Ramones, Television, Talking Heads, Iggy Pop and David Bowie, just to name a few. Clothes, Clothes, Clothes. Music, Music, Music. Boys, Boys, Boys. by Viv Albertine charts not only her time in the all-girl band the Slits but also her experiences in film, IVF and divorce.

LEGO Fender guitar kit

Firstly, this thing is very cool! Secondly, it will offer Mum a bit of mindfulness while she builds it. Thirdly, it will give her bragging rights every time someone sees it on her shelf. The LEGO Fender Stratocaster has 1074 pieces and features six strings, poseable tuning pegs, a pickup switch and a whammy bar.

The Beatles frocks by Sarsparilly

Aussie fashion label Sarsparilly has dropped a Yellow Submarine collection of retro-inspired dresses, skirts and even a jumpsuit (a musical festival must-have, of course) in honour of The Beatles. The colourful prints include Pepperland, O-BLUE-terate them, and Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Noise-cancelling headphones

Let Mum blast music as loudly as she wants, she’s earned that right. You won’t hear a thing because these noise-cancelling QuietComfort Earbuds from Bose are top-shelf — and they’re on sale right now.

Our mates at Gizmodo Australia took them through their paces and declared “they sound better than the AirPods Pro on every test”.

Alanis Morissette tickets

Because surely that will make you the favourite child! Alanis Morissette is touring Australia in November ’22 to celebrate 25 years since Jagged Little Pill rocked our world. Grab a couple of tickets from Ticketek and then try and convince Mum to take you as her plus-one.