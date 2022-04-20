2022 Met Gala: Everything You Need to Know About the Most Fashionable Night of the Year

Arguably the biggest night in fashion, The Met Gala is one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the calendar year (at least in our book). The fundraising gala, run for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City, traditionally falls on the first Monday in May. For the past two years, this tradition has been interrupted by the impacts of COVID-19, with last year’s event being held in September. But fear not fashion lovers, because the 2022 Met Gala is back to regular scheduling.

That’s right folks, the Met Gala will once again be held on the first Monday of May in 2022.

Formally known as the Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit, the Met Gala boasts the most exclusive guest list in fashion – with Anna Wintour having stood at the helm of it all since 1995.

Tickets to the Met Gala reportedly go for US$30,000 apiece, with tables ranging from US$200,000 to US$300,000. The grand event signals the opening of the Met Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit – which each year reflects a new theme.

Last year’s theme was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. In 2019, you may recall the theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion and in 2018 we explored Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

This year is set to be a bigger spectacle than ever before, so here’s your guide to everything you need to know about the Met Gala for 2022.

When is the 2022 Met Gala?

As we mentioned, this year things are going back to tradition, with the event being held on the first Monday of May.

This means that the 2022 Met Gala will be held on Monday, May 2 (or Tuesday, May 3 for Aussies) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

There’s currently no word on the official start time for the event but we can expect it to follow suit with last year’s event, which kicked off around 5:30 pm EST which converts to 7:30 am AEST.

What’s the theme for this year’s event?

The most important part of the Met Gala is the theme and for 2022 that is In America: An Anthology of Fashion, with particular emphasis on Gilded Glamour.

Wait, but that sounds familiar, wasn’t that last year’s theme?

If this year’s theme seems a little too much like last year’s, it’s because the 2022 Met Gala is acting as the second instalment of last year’s theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

What’s Gilded Glamour I hear you ask?

Basically, the 2022 Met Gala theme focuses on the luxurious and flamboyant fashion of the Gilded Era in New York from 1870 to 1890.

Essentially, think boutonnières, top hats, tailcoats and white bow ties, tulle bodices, embroidery, crinoline skirts and opera gloves. Really fancy stuff.

Something that will be interesting to see is how designers approach genderless fashion, especially given we’ve seen the likes of Troye Sivan and Billy Porter break conventions and wear gowns at events before.

Much like 2021’s theme, this year’s Gala addresses the same question posed at a spring/summer 2020 Prabal Gurung fashion show which was “Who Gets To Be American?”.

While last year’s theme was heavily inspired by the Black Lives Matter Movement, head curator Andrew Bolton told Vogue that he hopes that this exhibition will showcase often ignored designers:

“What’s exciting for me is that some of the names will be very familiar to students of fashion, like Charles James, Halston, and Oscar de la Renta, but a lot of the other names really have been forgotten, overlooked or relegated into the footnotes of fashion history,” he explains. “So one of the main intentions of the exhibition is to spotlight the talents and contributions of these individuals, and many of them are women.”

Now that travel is a thing again, here’s hoping that Aussies will be able to check out the incredible display in person.

Who is on the guestlist for the 2022 Met Gala?

While this part of the event is always a little hush-hush, there are some names that tend to appear on the Met Gala guest list each year – with 2022 assumedly being no exception.

It’s broadly believed that Beyoncè, Lady Gaga, the Kardashians, Rihanna and Madonna will be in attendance. However, no one has been confirmed to be attending yet.

Back in March, Vogue announced that the hosts for the 2022 Met Gala would be Blake Lively, Ryan Reyolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. So it’s safe to say that we’ll be seeing them on the sacred red carpet.

As usual, Anna Wintour will continue as an honorary co-chair along with Tom Ford and Instagram’s Adam Mosseri.

Where can I watch the 2022 Met Gala red carpet?

Last year, Vogue live-streamed the Met Gala on its website and Twitter – it is expected the fashion mag will be doing the same this year.

That’s great news for us fashion lovers over here in Australia, so we can wait in anticipation for the jaw-dropping looks to walk the carpet.

In addition to that, expect your social media feeds (Instagram, mostly) to be swamped with content from the second you open your eyes.

This article has been updated since its original publication.