Koala’s Slashing up to 20% Off Its Entire Range For Easter, If You’d Like More Than Chocolate

One of the best parts about Easter, aside from all the yummy chocolate, is all the great sales brands and retailers decide to throw to celebrate the holiday, including Koala’s delicious Easter sale. I doubt you need an introduction to Koala mattresses at this stage, but they’re the company that ships the iconic mattresses in manageable boxes. You know the ones that spring open as soon as you slice the plastic open?

They’re notorious for throwing huge sales for all sorts of occasions. So if you’re hunting for the best deals on mattresses and furniture this Easter? Look no further than these guys who are slinging up to 20% off sitewide from now (April 8) until April 18.

That’s a whole ten days to shop the mammoth sale. Whether you’re hosting guests over the holidays or want to spoil your loved ones with something other than chocolate, the Koala mattress sale has something for everyone.

Let’s unpack the sale, shall we?

Starting in the bedroom, you can get up to 20% off Australia’s cult-favourite mattress range, the Thredbo mattress protector, the All Seasons duvet, Koala’s famous pillow, and sustainable french linen.

Oh, and you can also score 20% off the Koala timber bed base if you need something to fling your mattress on. Now, moving on to the lounge room…

Over the course of the sale, you can also score 20% off Koala’s famous sofa bed. Your guests will thank you for this one. Not only is it super comfortable, but it also goes from sitting to sleeping in mere minutes. If you need a sofa without the bed, Koala’s Compact sofa is also on sale for 20% off, perfect for shoebox apartments.

Clearly feeling super generous, Koala are also slinging 25% off their home office range, so if your workplace is following a hybrid WFH model, you can sort yourself out with a sturdy desk and comfy office chair.

As per Koala’s policy, all the products will also come with that nice risk-free 120-night trial and fast, fuss-free delivery for metro areas, so you can test and try their product from the comfort of your own home.

You can check out more of Koala’s huge Easter mattress sale right here.