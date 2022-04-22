The Jabra Elite 7 Pro Offer High Quality Audio and Noise-Cancellation for Under $200

If you’re in the market for a new pair of earbuds, you can currently snag a pair of the Jabra Elite 7 Pro on sale for $198, down from $299. The audio brand has consistently brought some tiptop quality when it comes to audio performance and noise-cancellation, standing toe-to-toe with some of the bigger names out there – and usually at a more affordable price too.

For a pair of wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation, being able to pick them up for under $200 is a cracking deal.

What makes the Jabra Elite 7 Pro worth buying?

The Elite 7 Pro earbuds were released back in August last year as part of Jabra’s expansion of its Elite line. The Elite 7 Pro feature most of the same features as Jabra’s other in-ear headphones, which include adjustable active noise-cancellation and hear through, a compact design and 6mm speakers. The earbuds are also both dust, water and sweatproof, so you can wear them while working out and not have to worry about potentially damaging them.

Where these earbuds really shine is their fantastically long battery life. You can run up a pair of the Elite 7 Pro for up to 8 hours with another 30 stored in the charging case before needing to recharge them, and that’s with active noise-cancelling on. For comparison, a $399 pair of Apple AirPods Pro has 4.5 hours of playback, with an additional 24 hours from the charging case.

Most importantly, these headphones sound great. Despite its size, the Elite really pack a punch. The companion Jabra Sound+ app gives you a decent amount of audio customizability, so you can build out a music profile that works for you. The Elite 7 Pro also comes with built-in Alexa integration, and supports both Google Assistant and Siri, depending on your smartphone of choice.

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro are available on sale here. Trust us when we say that you’d struggle to find a pair of earbuds as good as these for under $200.