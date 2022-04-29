A Beginner’s Guide to Bullet Vibrators and How to Use Them

You’ve heard people say, “The best things come in small packages,” and where bullet vibrators are concerned, never a more accurate phrase was spoken. Don’t let their petite size fool you, though. Bullet vibrators are renowned for achieving some of the most intense sex toy induced orgasms. While they were made famous primarily for helping you achieve quick, toe-curling orgasms through direct clitoral stimulation, the fun doesn’t have to stop there. There are loads of fun things you can do with a bullet vibrator.

What is a bullet vibrator, and how do you use one?

Typically around 2- 4 inches long and petite enough to carry in your jacket or bag, a bullet vibrator is a portable pocket rocket. To add to their charms, they’re easy to use, light on the wallet and even simple to store and keep clean.

The first time you use a bullet vibrator for clitoral stimulation, you may climax quickly. If you’d like to prolong the experience, just experiment with where else you can place the toy on your body – see what feels good and don’t be afraid to try new things. You can start by sending delicious tingles to your breasts and nipples or other erogenous zones such as your inner thighs, neck or even your feet (depending on how ticklish you are).

Moving to more intimate areas once you’re aroused, you can trail the bullet over your anus, perineum or outer labia for really intense sensations. One thing about bullet vibrators that people often forget is that you’re not limited to using just the tip – hold it horizontally, and your toy will spread its pleasure over a wider area. This is particularly good for your outer labia before you move on to stimulating your inner clitoris.

Can you use a bullet vibrator with your partner?

Absolutely, sharing is caring! Your partner will enjoy having their erogenous zones stimulated by the bullet just as much as you do, plus they’ll get a thrill from using it on your clitoris. Give them plenty of encouraging feedback, so they’ll know when they’re really hitting the spot, just the way you like it.

These amazing little toys are also brilliant to use while you’re having penetrative sex. The vibrations are great for both you and your partner, whether you use it on your clitoris or elsewhere on either of your bodies. For many women, using a bullet on the clitoris while being penetrated means that they’ll have an orgasm while their lover or a dildo is inside them, which can be exciting for both partners.

A really great addition when using your bullet vibrator is a lubricant. A few squirts of some silky, slippery lube will not only make things ultra-comfortable, but it can also make all the difference, especially on the clitoris, to prevent any possibility of soreness or over-stimulation. The added sensation of softness could also be just the thing to send you over the edge.

Are there different types of bullet vibrators?

When it comes to the choice of bullets, there’s a dazzling array of every permutation of features you could wish for. Speeds and patterns of vibration, the material the bullet’s made from, battery-operated or rechargeable, ultra-quiet, plain or decorated – the choice is yours. If you fancy using sex toys in the shower or bath, then there are a whole host of waterproof bullets that will fulfil your desires perfectly, too.

Don’t feel overwhelmed, though – just go for what’s most important to you. The great thing is that because they’re mostly a budget option, you don’t have to limit yourself to having just one bullet.

Already sold on the idea? Wait, there’s more! Bullet vibrators can also be used to enhance the effects of other toys. Some butt plugs have the benefit of a small hole at their base for a bullet vibrator to be inserted, as do some cock rings. If you’re looking to experiment with anal play, a bullet vibrator can be an extremely pleasurable addition to a butt plug by creating deep vibrating sensations that will leave you quivering with pleasure.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favour beginner bullet vibrators, so you can find one that tickles your fancy.

READ MORE 7 Masturbation Myths That Need to Be Debunked Once and for All

The best bullet vibrators you can buy in Australia

The Frankie

The Frankie from Aussie tech start-up Normal is all about getting straight to the point. Designed with a fuller end for your palm and a rounded point for tighter spots (like the clitoris), it makes it super easy for first-time sex toy users to find the perfect spots and motions while masturbating. You can also use it to explore a wide range of other erogenous zones (labia, perineum, anus, nipples) on yourself and or during partner play.

Where to buy: Normal ($70)

Lovehoney Glow Up Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator

If you’d like to start your sex toy journey with a more traditional bullet vibration, the Lovehoney Glow Up Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator is your go-to. While it may measure in at a petite three inches, this small-yet-mighty vibe offers three speeds and seven different vibrations patterns that are sure to make your toes curl. Easy to use and even easier to maneuver, you can press this little baby against any external sweet spot, from your clitoris to your nipples, for a little extra spice.

Where to buy: Lovehoney ($19.97, usually $39.95)

Dip By Rosewell

This is by far my favourite sex toy on planet Earth. It’s the vibrator for those who are looking for shared exploration. Designed with a curved body that features a tapered tip for direct and targeted use and also a broader, palm-sized end for all-over use, it’s perfect for all erogenous zones, on all genders.

Where to buy: Rosewell ($129)

We-Vibe Touch X Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator

Perfectly palm-sized, this silicone vibrator from We-Vibe has a rigid body and flexible tip for maximum pleasure. The sculpted end carefully envelops your clitoris while the seven different vibration modes, each with eight levels of intensity, send you into another dimension.

Where to buy: Lovehoney ($149.95)

Vush The Rose 2 Rechargeable Precision Bullet Vibrator

Vush the Rose 2 is a bullet vibrator that’s been designed with self-love in mind. Its unique design contains a precision tip that allows you to get the exact mind-blowing sensation you’re after, exactly where you want it. It’s versatile, compact, discreet and perfect for novices and experts alike.

Where to buy: Lovehoney ($95.96, usually $119.95)

Lelo Lyla 2

This little egg vibrator from Lelo is a twist on your classic bullet vibrator which can be worn internally or enjoyed externally. It’s waterproof, rechargeable and can be used in solo or partner play. The Lyla can be controlled via its ultra-discreet wireless controller, so you can give your partner full control of the vibrations and see where the night takes you. Or, you can control it yourself without the physical labour of a regular bullet vibrator.

Where to buy: Wild Secrets ($206.99)

Desire Luxury Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator

Whether you’re masturbating or bringing it into the bedroom for some partner play, this pebble-shaped vibrator gives you full control over your orgasms. You can tailor your pleasure with the eight different wave patterns and pulses, along with the 12 levels of adjustable intensity to find what tickles you the most.

Where to buy: Lovehoney ($109.95)