How to Tell Which Animal Is Digging Holes in Your Yard

Let’s say you walk outside one morning only to find that it appears as though someone — or something — has been digging holes, searching for buried treasure (albeit a relatively small one) in your yard. You’d probably want to get to the bottom of it.

Why? If genuine curiosity isn’t reason enough, but you would like to encourage the critter(s) to move on, it would be helpful to know which one(s) is destroying your property. Here are some of the animals that may be responsible for your new landscaping, and how to identify their handiwork.

Moles

Dig holes shaped like volcanoes

Also dig raised tunnels with entrances the size of a quarter

Your soil likely contains earthworms and grubs (i.e. a mole buffet)

Voles

Create narrow paths called “runways” throughout yards (typically 1″-2″ wide and in the top 2″-3″ inches of soil)

Sometimes also dig shallow underground tunnels

Favourite nesting locations include: Near gardens, usually beneath shrubs, ground-cover plants, or thick mulch, or in woodpiles

Chipmunks

Leave shallow holes from digging for food

Create extensive systems of tunnels when they burrow, with entrances the size of a 50-cent coin and surrounded by dirt

Favourite burrow locations include: Under footpaths, next to houses and sheds, and along root systems of trees

Skunks

When digging for food, they create conical holes about 3″ deep, “as if a pencil were stuck in the earth and then swirled around,” according to Adam Turpen of the Ohio Wildlife Centre

Also dig burrows, roughly 8″ wide and pretty deep

Entrances to burrows are about the size of a grapefruit, and usually have pebbles build up around the front

Favourite digging locations include: Under decks, sheds and porches

The distinctive skunk smell is also a sign they’re the ones digging, but the absence of that odor doesn’t necessarily mean you’re in the clear: It typically takes skunks’ stink glands 10 to 14 days to refill, so you might catch them digging between sprays

Raccoons

Dig holes similar to skunk holes, but a little bigger

If you find hair on a branch near a hole, it could be a clue that it was a raccoon

Will use its claws and tiny hands to tear up grass and flip pieces of sod

Groundhogs

Dig holes up to the size of a soccer ball, with a mound of dirt at the entrance

Burrows may have multiple entrances and exits

Favourite burrow locations include: Around decks, storage sheds, and houses with crawl-spaces

Gophers