How to Stop Your Mulch From Blowing Away

Mulch can serve a variety of purposes in a landscaped yard, from helping plants stay hydrated, to keeping weeds away. But if you live somewhere windy, it can also blow away. Even if you don’t live somewhere where it’s blustery on a regular basis, a storm with strong winds can undo hours of hard work.

Fortunately, there are a few different ways to keep it from blowing away. Here are three examples.

Get it wet

Although this is not a permanent solution, it is the easiest one. The first time you spread mulch at the beginning of the season, take the time to rake it into an even 1″ to 3″ layer. Then, before calling it a day, take your garden hose, attach a spray nozzle, and give the newly mulched areas a solid soaking to help it settle into the soil.

After that, pay attention to the weather forecast. If wind is heading your way, hose down your mulched areas again, being careful not to overwater them — especially if heavy rain was also forecasted.

Cover it with netting

Those living in areas prone to high winds may want to consider covering their mulched areas with either natural jute netting or polypropylene plastic netting. Start by pulling the mulch 3″ to 6″ away from the stems of any plants. Then, spread the netting over the entire mulched sections of your yard.

Cut the netting at the perimeter of your flowerbeds and other landscaped areas, and then trim it as needed around trees, shrubs, or other plants. Attach it to the ground using landscape fabric staples, then put a border of bricks or rocks around the perimeter. This method also works on mulched areas on a slope.

Apply tackifier

Tackifier — which comes in both powder and liquid forms — makes mulch stick together, while still allowing water to pass through and make it down to the ground. Regardless of the type of tackifier you use, be sure to wear protective goggles, a mask, and gloves when applying it to your mulch. And once it’s on, let it dry for 24 to 48 hours before allowing children or animals near it.