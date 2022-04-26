How to Sign Up for the ‘Overwatch 2’ Beta

Blizzard is launching a closed beta for Overwatch 2’s PvP multiplayer today. The beta marks the first time most of the Overwatch community will have a shot at sampling the new PvP gameplay, following the game’s closed alpha test. However, in order to join the beta, you’ll either need to sign up or earn your spot. Here’s how to do it.

The invites for Overwatch 2’s PvP beta will go out at 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT), but they won’t go out to everyone all at once. The company will roll out invites in an order “based on a variety of factor,” such as “when you signed up.” The sign-up page has been live since March 10, so there’s likely a long list of interested players already in line in front of you.

If you’re only signing up today, you might not see an invitation to join the beta right away. But hey, anything is possible. Perhaps Blizzard wants to get the beta in as many hands as possible, and your April 26 sign-up will get you there.

In order to sign up, head over to Overwatch 2’s official opt-in website. When you click “OPT-IN NOW,” then “SIGN UP NOW,” you’ll need to sign into Battle.net. If you don’t have an account, you’ll need to make one. (You need one to play the original Overwatch, after all.)

Go through the necessary security steps, then agree to the terms. The website will automatically take you back to the initial Overwatch 2 beta page, where you should see a confirmation you signed up for the beta. Now, it’s a waiting game! Keep an eye out for an invitation in your inbox starting at 11 a.m. PDT. If you’re selected, follow the instructions, and have fun!

How to earn a spot on the Overwatch 2 closed beta

However, even if you aren’t seeing an email invitation, you might not need to wait long at all. Blizzard is running a Twitch drops promotion for the game, through which you can gain access to the beta just by watching Twitch streamers play Overwatch 2 PvP. The promotion starts April 27 at 10 a.m. PDT, and runs until 6 p.m. PDT the same day. To be eligible for the drop, you’ll need to connect your Battle.net account and watch any of the listed streamers on this page for at least four hours. You can switch between streamers; your time will accrue as long as you select from the list of participating streams.

If you manage to earn a spot via a Twitch drop, here’s how you can join the beta:

Log into your Battle.net account. Click the Overwatch icon at the top of this page. Head to the “Game Version” menu in the bottom-left of this page. Choose “Overwatch 2 Technical Beta,” install, and click the blue “Play” button.

Whether you get in from an invite or a Twitch drop, you will need a copy of the first Overwatch game in order to play Overwatch 2‘s PvP beta. You also won’t have access to the beta forever: The trial currently only runs until May 17, so if you’re selected, you might want to prioritise playing Overwatch 2 for the next month. That said, Blizzard has confirmed there will be more tests in the future, so this won’t be the last chance you’ll have to try out the game before the official releases, expected some time in 2023.

