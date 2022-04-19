How to Block Ads on Spotify

Spotify’s free tier is a great to have — but it would be even better without all the ads. While we can’t get you all of Spotify’s premium features, such as listening to music offline, for free, we can block those ads for you.

How to block Spotify ads in web browsers

Spotify’s web player works pretty well across browsers. If that’s how you use the service, a browser extension can block ads for you. Most people can using uBlock Origin to block Spotify ads. (It blocks ads on all other websites, too.) If you’d rather not block ads across the entire internet, try an extension like SpotiAds to limit the ad-blocking to Spotify alone.

How to hide Spotify ads on PC

There are two ways to block all ads using Spotify’s Windows app without paying for Spotify Premium. (Just know that these blockers won’t work with the Microsoft Store version of Spotify’s app — you’ll have to download the app directly from Spotify’s website to be able to use them.)

BlockTheSpot is among the best ad blockers for Spotify on Windows. Its GitHub page goes through all the install instructions you need, and it app will remove audio, video, and banner ads from Spotify’s app. Periodically, Spotify updates might stop the ad-blocking but you can just run the .bat file from BlockTheSpot’s folder, and it should start working again. If you’re looking for an alternative to BlockTheSpot, you can try BurntSushi.

How to remove Spotify ads on Mac and Linux

On Mac, you can use Spotify-Adblock-MacOS to block ads on the app, but it requires you to create a self-signed certificate using the Keychain Access app on your Mac. Install the Spotify app and follow the instructions on the GitHub page before opening the app; alternatively, you can quit Spotify and follow the instructions to get the ad blocker to work.

The next time you open Spotify, the app will ask for access to the folder where you copied the ad blocker. From then on, you can enjoy ad-free Spotify, and the implementation won’t break even if you update the app.

If you’re using Spotify’s app on Linux, you can try Spotify-adblock — just be sure to check if it’s compatible with your Linux distro before installing it.