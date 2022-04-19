Here’s How Much House You Can Buy for $US350K

We know you’re tired of thinking about how expensive homes are and how competitive the real estate market is — because honestly, so are we. But if you must move, and you are prioritising space for your money, it may be helpful to know how much house you’ll get in cities across the country.

Real estate listing site RealtyHop recently analysed the square footage you can buy in major US cities if you spend $US350 ($486),000 ($485,870), which was the national median home sale price in January 2022.

As you might expect, that money goes a long way in the South and Midwest (as cheap as $US73.39 ($102) per square foot in Detroit) and barely gets you a studio in places like New York and San Francisco (where you’ll pay $US1,003.18 ($1,393) per square foot). In fact, of the 10 cities where you get the least bang for your buck, seven are in California.

Top 10 cities with the most space for $US350K

Detroit, MI: 443 sq km. Birmingham, AL: 430 sq km. Cleveland, OH: 363 sq km. Lubbock, TX: 332 sq km. Wichita, KS: 323 sq km. Buffalo, NY: 304 sq km. Fort Wayne, IN: 300 sq km. Laredo, TX: 264 sq km. Baton Rouge, LA: 259 sq km. El Paso, TX: 255 sq km.

Top 10 cities with the least space for $US350K

San Francisco, CA: 32 sq km. New York, NY: 38 sq km. Fremont, CA: 40 sq km. Boston, MA: 44 sq km. San Jose, CA: 44 sq km. Irvine: CA: 49 sq km. Honolulu, HI: 49 sq km. Los Angeles, CA: 50 sq km. San Diego, CA: 50 sq km. Oakland, CA: 54 sq km.

Obviously, this is a generalisations, as prices vary across neighbourhoods in a single city and can be higher or lower depending on a whole host of other factors. But these data reflect exactly what you would expect in terms of the relationship between cost and home size in desirable locales across the country.