Grammys 2022: How to Watch the Awards Night in Australia

The Grammy Awards are back for 2022, music fans. If you’re excited to hear everything there is to know about the major music event, keep reading because we’ve pulled together a list of every important detail regarding the 2022 Grammy Awards and how to watch the event from Australia.

When and where are the 2022 Grammy Awards held?

The 2022 Grammys were originally scheduled for January 31, 2022, at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. However, on January 5, CBS and the Recording Academy released a statement saying the ceremony has been postponed indefinitely due to the rise in Omicron cases.

The companies said in a statement, via Deadline, that:

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks.”

It was later confirmed that the 2022 Grammys would be held on April 3 local time which translates to April 4, 2022, at 10:00 am AEST (daylight saving time will have ended by this date, FYI).

What are the Grammys?

The Grammy Awards night, which is lauded as one of the biggest events in the music industry, is centred on recognising the work of music artists.

Awards nominations are submitted and voted on by members of the Recording Academy. There’s a whole process that goes into selecting nominees and naming award recipients that you can read about here.

Updates to the voting process have been announced in 2021 following criticism from previous years. Most recently, and publicly, by The Weeknd.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. is quoted in a statement from April 2021 saying:

“It’s been a year of unprecedented, transformational change for the Recording Academy, and I’m immensely proud to be able to continue our journey of growth with these latest updates to our Awards process. “This is a new Academy, one that is driven to action and that has doubled down on the commitment to meeting the needs of the music community. While change and progress are key drivers of our actions, one thing will always remain — the GRAMMY Award is the only peer-driven and peer-voted recognition in music. We are honored (sic) to work alongside the music community year-round to further refine and protect the integrity of the Awards process.”

Who is hosting this year?

It has been confirmed that Trevor Noah will once again be hosting the Grammys awards night. The comedian and TV host shared the news on Instagram a few months back now.

Which artists are performing?

Taking to the stage during the 64th Grammy Awards in 2022 will be Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo.

How do I watch the Grammys awards night in Australia?

The Grammys has shared you can stream the entire evening from its official website. In the States, the event will be airing exclusively on CBS and CBS All Access.

In Australia, Network 10 was the one to air the awards night in 2021, but things are looking a little different this year. the 2022 Grammys will be aired live in Australia by Network 7 via Channel 7 and 7plus. Coverage kicks off at 10:00 am AEST on Monday, April 4. Let’s hope it’s a little less chaotic than the Oscars, yeah?

If you’re here for all the fashion news, too you can red carpet coverage on FOXTEL later in the evening.

Live From E!: Grammys 2022, will be airing on Monday night, 7:30 pm AEST. Hosted by the phenomenal Laverne Cox, the show will be packed with celebrity interviews ahead of the 2022 Grammys – you can watch along from Australia on E! (Foxtel channel 121).

Who’s expected to win big?

Nominations for the 2022 Grammys were announced on November 24, you can find the full list of contenders here. In terms of the biggest gongs of the evening, however, here are the noms you want to know about.

Grammy Award for Record Of The Year

Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

I Still Have Faith In You

ABBA

ABBA Freedom

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon Right On Time

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Doja Cat Featuring SZA Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X drivers license

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic

Grammy Award for Album Of The Year

Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s).

We Are

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste Love For Sale

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Planet Her (Deluxe)

Doja Cat

Doja Cat Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Back Of My Mind

H.E.R.

H.E.R. Montero

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Sour

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo Evermore

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Donda

Kanye West

Grammy Award for Song Of The Year

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

Bad Habits

Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran) A Beautiful Noise

Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile) drivers license

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo) Fight For You

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) Kiss Me More

Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA) Leave The Door Open

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic) Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X) Peaches

Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon) Right On Time

Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Grammy Award for Best New Artist

This Grammy category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

There has been talk of Taylor Swift potentially having a solid year, and Jack Antonoff, Mickey Guyton and Wizkid have been included in Rolling Stones’ list of Grammy contenders for 2022 as well.

Personally, I just want to hear the Megan Thee Stallion remix of ‘Bruno’ again.

This article on how to watch the 2022 Grammys from Australia has been updated since its original publish date.