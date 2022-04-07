How to Watch Every 2022 F1 World Championship Race in Australia

If there’s one sporting event that always wins the attention of the masses it’s Formula 1. For those of you who are revved up about the World Championship F1 racing season, here’s everything you need to know about tuning in for 2022 from Australia.

From getting your hands on F1 tickets, to a breakdown of the schedule calendar for 2022, and a look at major teams and drivers, here’s everything you need to know about the Formula One season this year.

What is Formula 1?

Just in case you get all the different car races confused (hello, me) Formula 1 is a high-level motor racing contest featuring single-seat, open-wheel and open-cockpit vehicles.

I like to think of these cars as incredibly jacked go-karts. Also in the world of car racing, you’ll find Supercar championships, which feature more common branded cars like Holden and Ford.

If you would like a better explainer than this on what Formula 1 is, we recommend you check out the docu-series Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix. It’s an easy and thrilling entrance into the world of F1 racing.

2022 teams and drivers

Here’s a quick overview of the teams competing in the F1 for 2022 and their corresponding drivers.

Alfa Romeo

F1 2022 Drivers: Zhou Guanyu, Valtteri Bottas

AlphaTauri

F1 2022 Drivers: Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda

Alpine

F1 2022 Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon

Aston Martin

F1 2022 Drivers: Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll

Ferrari

F1 2022 Drivers: Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz

Haas

F1 2022 Drivers: Mick Schumacher, Kevin Magnussen

McLaren

F1 2022 Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris

Mercedes

F1 2022 Drivers: Lewis Hamilton, George Russell

Red Bull

F1 2022 Drivers: Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez

Williams

F1 2022 Drivers: Nicholas Latifi, Alexander Albon

Where can you watch F1 in Australia?

Local sports streaming service Kayo is coming through with the F1 goods this year. Kayo Sport and Foxtel have become the homes of live coverage for every practice, qualifying session and race from the 2022 F1 World Championship.

The only exception here is the Australian Grand Prix which you can catch on free-to-air via Channel 10.

You can stream races live or on-demand on Kayo for as little as $25 a month. Races will run all the way through to November with Grands Prix taking place in a long list of different countries, including right here in Australia.

Formula 1 2022 calendar: When are the races?

The 2022 season of Formula 1 returned to the track on March 18, 2022, with the Round 1 Bahrain: Race and continues through to November 20, 2022.

The Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix is slated for April 8 – 10, 2022 (the first practice session starts at 1:00 pm, April 8).

You can read more on the full F1 2022 schedule here.

The complete F1 2022 schedule runs as follows:

If you’ve missed any of the action and would like to catch up, you can watch replays of races on Kayo here.

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

Martin Brundle and David Croft gave some predictions on how they think the Australian Grand Prix will go in 2022 during a Kayo and Foxtel live announcement regarding F1 recently.

Croft started with a very specific prediction for the upcoming F1 event.

“I think Australian Grand Prix will be a win for Carlos Sainz. [It] will be Checo [Sergio] Pérez coming second and will be Zhou [Guanyu] declared coming third, as Max Verstappen has a little bit of a misfortune. Not quite sure how that misfortune is coming. But I’m going big and bold on that one,” he said.

Brundle shared that he doesn’t “have a clue”.

“Ferrari and Red Bull are out front at the moment. I can’t see that changing in the next couple of races. Mercedes will certainly get their act together, and let’s see…”

F1 tickets in 2022

If you’re lucky enough to be able to attend an F1 race in real life this year, you can purchase tickets to the events, including the 2022 Australia F1 Grand Prix via the official Formula One website here.

What other racing content is available?

Kayo isn’t home to just the races this F1 season. Also on offer is the new three-part docu-series Beyond All Limits: Hamilton Vs Verstappen (on Kayo and Foxtel).

There are also Formula 1 Replays to travel back through if you’d like to relive past moments, and for real F1 fans, there’s the Classics Vault full of historic racing events.

Kayo Minis are also included for championship races as a part of Kayo Freebies.

Basically, there’s a whole lot of F1 content going on this season so plan your time on the couch accordingly.

