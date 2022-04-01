Everything You Need To Know About Ramadan in 2022

Ramadan, a holy month for followers of Islam, is one of the most significant religious events for Muslims worldwide.

The month is observed as a sacred time of worship where and, as Islamic Relief Australia shares on its website: “It is an opportunity for new beginnings; for spiritual renewal and reflection, increased devotion, and celebration of the mercy and love of Allah (SWT)”.

What is the month of Ramadan?

As Al Jazeera writes, the month is recognised as the time when the first verses of the Quran were shared with the Prophet Muhammad some 1,400 years ago.

It is a time when practising adult Muslims (who are healthy enough to do so) fast from dawn to dusk. This month-long fast is inclusive of all food and drink.

During Ramadan, regular prayer, acts of charity and a general focus on spiritual connection are encouraged. This is also the time of year when followers of the Muslim faith will try to complete the pilgrimage to Mecca (the Hajj) if they are able.

Muslim Village editor Ahmed Kilani once explained the experience to ABC news as, “one of the five pillars of Islam — one of the fundamental foundations of the faith”.

“…It’s not just about abstaining from food and water but it’s about self-reflection and contemplation and reconnecting with our spiritual side and strengthening our connection with God by doing extra prayers, extra charity and basically, I like to call it a 30-day spiritual bootcamp in essence,” he told the outlet.

After sunset each day, many families come together to break their fast and share a meal. Depending on the time of year in which Ramadan falls, the number of hours spent fasting will vary from 12 to about 22 hours.

However, there are exemptions when it comes to fasting.

Tasneem Chopra, the Cross-cultural consultant and chair of the Australian Muslim Women’s Centre for Human Rights also spoke with the ABC and explained that children, those who are on their period, pregnant or breastfeeding, elderly folks and individuals who rely on medications, or those who are travelling may be excused from fasting.

When does Ramadan fall in 2022?

Each year, this differs by about 10 days. Ramadan is recognised as the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, however, the calendar is based around the lunar cycle. The beginning of the month is determined by the sighting of the new moon.

Some countries, Al Jazeera reports, follow Saudi Arabia’s new moon sighting, but Australia generally follows the statements of local moon sighters.

This year, Ramadan’s beginnings will widely be observed on April 2, 2022.

The Grand Mufti of Australia, Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamed, released a statement confirming the date on which the Holy Month of Ramadan would commence in 2022.

However, it’s also worth sharing that the following was also included in the statement regarding the commencement of Ramadan:

“The Grand Mufti of Australia, Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamad, and the respected Imams of the Australian National Imams Council and the Australian Fatwa Council acknowledge, understand and respect the Imams and scholars who may hold a different opinion, and request all Muslims to respect the different opinions on this matter.”

Speaking with SBS, National Grand Mufti of Australia of the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils (AFIC), Sheikh Abdul Quddoos Al Azhari, shared that Ramadan this year comes at a particularly difficult time for many.

“As we experience our spiritual benefits this month, let us think about those in need, let us pray for the human family and generously give to feed our hungry brothers and sisters in many countries,” he said.

What is Eid and when is the celebration in 2022?

The month of Ramadan concludes after about 29 or 30 days, again depending on new moon sightings. This point in time is recognised with the festival of Eid where families come together to eat and celebrate the significant event. Eid will likely fall on May 1.

If you’d like to learn more about Ramadan, check out this video from Lifehacker about the holy month and its significance.

Ramadan Mubarak to all those observing the month this year.

This article has been updated to reflect the dates of Ramadan for 2022.