Darling Harbour’s Live Music Series Is Here to Spice up Your Lunch Break

After two years of working from home, office lights are finally turning back on, and the Sydney CBD is beginning to feel a little more lively outside of Friday and Saturday nights.

If you’re looking for a way to add a little spice to your lunch breaks while working from the office (and evenings after work), look no further than Darling Harbour’s Live At Lunch series.

With a roster of artists presented by Musicians Making A Difference (MMAD), the Live At Lunch series will take place on weekdays over the next month, bringing together some of the country’s best seasoned local performers and up-and-coming musicians to entertain you while you enjoy the best food the area has to offer.

When and where is it?

Live At Lunch will take place at Tumbalong Park (located just by Darling Harbour) from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, on Tuesdays through to Thursdays. The event kicked off on March 29th and will run until May 5th, so there’s plenty of time to soak up the good vibes before it gets too cold.

To extend the good times, Darling Harbour has extended the program to o Live at Dusk, a BYO evening event packed with of world-class artists from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday evenings.

Who’s playing?

The event will showcase live acts and local DJs, including songwriters who are part of the MMAD community like Prinnie Stevens, Jack Vidgen and Fletcher Pilon. You can check out the entire live music program here to plan your visit. In addition, there’ll be picnic setups, shades and outdoor furniture available around the park, so you can kick back and truly relax while enjoying the live tunes.

There’ll also be games to play around the park, and presenters will be giving away eco-friendly lunchboxes and $10 vouchers for local restaurants around the area each week — you can find out when and where to score them by keeping an eye on Darling Harbour’s Facebook and Instagram.

Who is MMAD?

Musicians Making A Difference is a national organisation that delivers frontline and online creative support to engage, inspire, educate and empower young people through the power of music and mentoring.

Established almost 20 years ago, the organisation reaches 40,000 people annually during outreach initiatives and 1 million through online initiatives. You can check out their full range of initiatives here.