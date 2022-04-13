Fancy a Slice of This Mayo Easter Chocolate Cake?

Yes, you read that headline correctly — a mayo Easter chocolate cake exists. The culprit of this unholy cake? Heinz. According to them, mayonnaise is the best kept baking secret that allows you to get a perfectly decadent cake every single time. But we’ll let you be the judge of that.

Before you baking aficionados come at us with pitchforks, just hear Heinz out.

In a baking hack dating back nearly a century, you know, The Great Depression days, mayo has been used in recipes to help elevate any cake by providing ‘moist deliciousness’ (their words, not mine). Apparently, the mayo can offset the acidity and create a sweetness that enhances any cake’s flavour.

Sure, there’s going to be plenty of chocolate cakes this Easter long weekend, but does anyone of them have mayonnaise in them? Didn’t think so.

It might not be your cup of tea but hey, don’t knock it ’til you try it, right? I must admit the cake does look delicious so maybe Heinz is onto something?

So it’s time to whip out your Heinz Seriously Good Mayo and get baking.

Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise Chocolate Cake

Ingredients:

¼ cup cocoa

1 cup hot water

1 Tbsp vanilla essence

2 cups flour

2 tsp baking soda

1 cup caster sugar

¾ cup Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Mix the cocoa, hot water and vanilla essence together in a jug and wait till Cool. Sift the flour, baking soda and sugar in a bowl and make a well in the centre. Combine the Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise with the cocoa mixture and then pour in the well of dry ingredients. Mix together gently. Pour mixture into a well-greased and lined 20cm round cake tin. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until the cake is cooked. Cool in the tin for 10 minutes before turning out onto a cake rack. When cooled, ice with your favourite chocolate icing and Easter decorations!

And there you have it, probably one of the most interesting cakes you’ll see this Easter.

Who knew mayo in a chocolate cake could look so good?

Happy baking, folks!