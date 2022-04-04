Everything We Know So Far About the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Awards season may be wrapping up for another year but all that movie-making excitement is set to kick off one more time with the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The annual film festival sees movies, shorts and documentaries from all around the world make their debut appearance.

Here’s what we know about the 2022 event so far.

What is the Cannes Film Festival?

The Cannes Film Festival, or Festival de Cannes, is one of the three major European film festivals, alongside Venice Film Festival and Berlin International Film Festival.

It’s a place for both newcomers breaking into the industry and long-term veterans to showcase their upcoming films, make distribution deals and network. Many films that are shown at Cannes often rack up critical acclaim which can propel them through awards seasons later on.

Speaking of awards, the film festival has its own competition program, too. Films competing in the official competition go after the major prize, the Palme D’or, which is one of the most prestigious honours in the film industry.

Previous Palme D’or winners include films like Parasite, Titane, Amour and Pulp Fiction.

When and where is it held?

As the name would suggest, the Cannes film festival is held in Cannes which is located in France on the French Riviera.

In 2022 the Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 17 – 28.

This year is a special one for the festival as it marks its 75th anniversary.

Which films are screening at Cannes this year?

The full line-up of films screening at Cannes in 2022 is still being confirmed, with the official selection expected to be announced in mid-April.

One of the major movies that is set to premiere is Tom Cruise’s long-delayed sequel Top Gun Maverick. The movie will screen on May 18 with Cruise in attendance.

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic is also set to make an appearance, according to Variety.

Industry experts predict that new films from David Cronenberg, Wes Anderson and Florian Zeller may also form part of the 2022 selection.

How can I follow along?

While non-attendees won’t be able to see the films shown at Cannes during the festival, there are a few ways to follow what’s going on.

The Cannes Film Festival has a few social media pages, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube that will keep you up to date with all the happenings from the event.

As for watching the selected films, we’ll keep you posted when they receive Australian release dates.