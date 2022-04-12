The Best Linen Sheets That Won’t Irritate the Most Sensitive of Skin Types

We’re all built different when it comes to our likes, our dislikes and even our skin’s tolerance to certain materials or fabrics. For those of us with sensitive skin, choosing the best type of linen that won’t irritate us throughout the night can feel like a dance with death.

It takes a special breed of human to withstand those itchy and scratchy grandma blankets we’re all familiar with. If you’re one of the unlucky few who breaks out in eczema or any kind of rash when you come into contact with one, you’re not alone.

With winter hot on our heels, some of us will be on the lookout for some toasty flannel sheets to sleep in. But if you have a bedfellow with sensitive skin, or you’re the unlucky sleeper, you might be asking yourself what kind of linen is compatible with all skin types?

To find out, we asked our friends at BedThreads for their expert recommendations.

What’s the best type of linen for all skin types?

According to BedThreads CEO, Genevieve Rosen-Biller, bedding made from natural fabrics (such as cotton or flax linen) is the best choice for all skin types. Not only are they more breathable for our skin, but they also reduce the transmission of oils while we sleep.

When shopping for new bed linen, try to look out for markers that indicate the bedding you’re interested in is chemical-free and OEKO-TEX 100 Certified. The latter informs you whether your choice of bedding is free from the top 100 nastiest chemicals in the industry. This is especially important if you suffer from acne-prone or sensitive skin, so you won’t exacerbate any skin-related worries.

For instance, BedThreads chooses to use pure 100% linen to prevent sweat and adjust to body temperature while you snooze away. The importance of this type of material reduces the risk of breakouts and allows you to enjoy a restful night of sleep.

Best type of bed linen for sensitive skin

Flax linen is the number one best choice for sensitive skin if you’re prone to breakouts. 100% flax linen is hypoallergenic and antibacterial as well as more breathable and lighter than most other types of linen. This can be credited to flax linen’s in-built temperature regulating abilities. It also just feels super nice against your legs while you’re lying cosily in bed.

Its antibacterial qualities work by wicking away moisture to protect you against germs and its linen fibres work to repel dirt. But that doesn’t mean you can skip laundry day each week, alright you nasties?

That all said, if you have any skin conditions or concerns, it’s important you address them with your doctor as your first port of call.

Our recommendations

This 100% flax linen bed set will make you feel like you’re “sleeping on the cool side of the pillow” and, wow.

Perfect for all skin types, especially sensitive skin, there’s almost no better choice you can make when it comes to a new bedding arrangement.

This buttery soft set comes with two pillowcases, a fitted linen sheet and duvet cover — because who sleeps with a flat sheet these days, anyway?

Shop it here from $230.

This bestselling three-piece sheet set is made from 100% linen and comes in an array of warm and neutral tones that will complement any setting.

Both temperature-regulating and chemical-free, this sheet combo is ideal for recreating farmhouse vibes and will only get softer with each wash.

Shop it here starting from $209.86.

Nothing quite says autumn to us than gingham. This luxurious French linen sheet set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillow cases, starting from $335.

This sleep set is woven from flax grown in France and stonewashed for that ready-to-sleep feel when you tuck yourself into fresh sheets. If this cocoa coloured set isn’t your vibe, don’t worry because there’s up to 26 different styles and patterns to choose from.

Shop it here from $335.

This linen set from Cultiver is OEKO-TEX certified, made from 100% European flax and comes pre-washed for instant soft vintage feel. If you’re someone who suffers from a case of night sweats, you’ll love this ultra breathe-able fabric for a refreshing sleep.

Shop it here from $205.

Dubbed “the softest linen you’ll ever get your hands on”, Ecosa’s European flax linen range is garment washed and tousled by air to provide you with a sustainable bedding set that will last you for yonks.

This set is the only set of sheets you’ll need all year long. Not only will it keep you warm in the winter, but it’ll allow your skin to breathe easy all summer long.

Shop it here from $280 (down from $350).