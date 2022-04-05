17 Easter Gifts That Don’t Involve a Single Chocolate Egg

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Easter is just around the corner (T-minus-12 days, people) and if you’re a bit sick of receiving and giving piles upon piles of chocolate eggs and bunnies, especially if you or your family aren’t big fans of chocolate, then look no further than these 16 Easter gifts that aren’t the dreaded choccie — and for the most part, aren’t remotely edible either.

We’ve gotten a little crafty and creative with these. From the fun to the practical, there’s something here for everyone come Easter Long Weekend. Who said you needed sweets to have a good time?

READ MORE 7 of the Best Places to Order Enough Easter Chocolate to Get You Through the Year

The gift of homemade brunch on Easter Sunday? Yes, please.

You can buy the Australian Food Cookbook by Bill Granger ($35.99) from Amazon here.

A lasting Easter gift that also doubles as an activity! The perfect thing to keep the little ones in your family entertained come Easter Sunday lunch.

You can buy the LEGO Easter Bunny Set ($20) from Amazon here.

Learning a new craft is a great way to spend the Easter Long Weekend.

You can buy the Origami Kit ($23.75) from Amazon here.

This delicious scent means they can still smell like Easter.

You can buy the Cinnamon Buns Shampoo Bath And Shower Gel ($30) from Myer here.

A delicious blend of hot chocolate that’s good for you too — win-win.

You can buy the Golden Grind Healthy Hot Chocolate ($14.95) from Nourished Life here.

Let those feet do the talking.

You can buy the Happy Socks Kids Smile Egg Sock ($11.95) from Happy Socks here.

Chocolate brownies are the perfect alternative to chocolate eggs.

You can buy the DIY Rich Chocolate Brownie with Gift Box ($20) from Etsy here.

They may be hot cross bunnies, but we’ll use this Easter gift all year round.

You can buy the Hot Cross Bunnies Tote Bag ($36.89) from Red Bubble here.

It might be shaped like an egg, but this gift is filled with beauty products instead.

You can buy The Beauty Egg Collection 2022 ($135) from Look Fantastic here.

Know someone who’s a good egg? Make this their Easter gift.

You can buy the Good Egg Mug ($17.04) from Red Bubble here.

A sweet hit with no chocolate in sight.

You can buy the Baxter’s Bakery T2 Gift Set ($45) from T2 here.

A house that smells of chocolate sounds dreamy to us.

You can buy the Scent Australia Chocolate Fudge Oil ($20) from The ICONIC here.

The perfect long weekend entertaining gift.

You can buy the Amora Bowl & Spreader On Bamboo Board Set ($26) on Catch.com.au here.

Fruit is like nature’s chocolate — sweet and delicious.

You can buy the Chocolate Daisy Bouquet ($89) from Fruit Bouquets here.

These are so adorable (and also available in blue).

You can buy the Rabbit Socks ($18.95) from Hard to Find here.

This doesn’t even need a caption. It’s just awesome.

You can buy the Egg of Thrones Egg Cup from Yellow Octopus here.

This gift box is a fabulous combination of bath, shower and lip care products to give anybody an Easter treat that won’t add to the chocolate pile.

You can buy the Follow the White Rabbit Gift Set from Lush here.