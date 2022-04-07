The Best 8 Carpet Cleaners That’ll Pull the Hidden Grot Out of Your Floors

We all see how dirty our tiles can get — scuff marks, shoe prints, mud, food scraps, crumbs and the like – which is why we mop, right? Well, we hate to break it to you, but the same kind of grot is living in your carpets. The difference? We just can’t see it. According to Bissell, one square foot of carpet alone can hold up to 450 grams of dirt. So, with that, here are the best carpet cleaners from carpet cleaner machines to carpet shampoos and carpet lint rollers.

How often should you deep clean your carpets?

While a deep clean isn’t needed as frequently as your weekly vacuum, it’s recommended that you deep clean your carpets and rugs at least twice a year. However, if you have pets, kids or smoke, it might even be better to try deep cleaning every quarter for optimal freshness.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best carpet cleaner machines. Oh, and we’ve also included a few spot cleaners and lint roller options that you can use more frequently/whenever the time arises.

The best carpet cleaner machines

This baby is the best carpet cleaner for the ultimate deep clean. Specifically designed for homes with pets, this legendary cleaner boasts two rotating brush rolls with 12 rows of dirt-lifting power brushes to go deep into the carpet fibres, and lift away dirt, grime and odour. The three-metre cleaning hose with attachments lets you tackle stairs, your car, and other hard to reach places as well.

Where to buy: Amazon ($482.17, usually $536.58), Officeworks ($523), Catch.com.au ($548)

While the upright vacuum is one of those epic carpet cleaners you’d pull out for a super deep whole-house clean, this little stain eraser is designed to be easily kept on hand for when small, unexpected messes occur. You can even use it on upholstery, stairs, area rugs and auto interiors, too.

Where to buy: Amazon ($139, usually $149), Catch.com.au ($139)

Again, not every mess calls for a full-size carpet cleaning machine, which is where this portable spot-cleaning carpet (and upholstery) cleaner comes in. Using powerful suction, this baby is no stranger to easily removing dirty paw prints, handprints or mud stains from carpets and stairs — especially thanks to its brush head attachment that breaks down grime. It’s also super lightweight, so it’s super easy to transport up and downstairs if you have a multi-story house.

Where to buy: eBay ($229), Amazon ($367.66)

If you need a cordless, portable vacuum that’s equally as powerful and effective on those super tough stains as a big upright machine, this baby offers a rotating DirtLifter PowerBrush that’ll do just the job with minimal effort. You can even pair it with a carpet shampoo to get rid of the odour and extra grime. Win-win.

Where to buy: Amazon ($346.05)

The best carpet cleaner shampoos

If you don’t want to fork out an arm and a leg for a carpet cleaner machine, a carpet shampoo also works a treat. We’ll admit, they’re definitely not as effective as a machine when it comes to cleaning large spaces of carpet, but if you have a cheeky spot or tough stain (think: feces, blood, urine or vomit) you want to remove, this baby is a definite go.

How it works is that once the spray is released from the bottle, the probiotics are activated and begin working. If kept moist, they’ll continue to multiply and remove the material until it’s gone. That’s why keeping a moist towel on the stain and giving it plenty of time to work will ensure that the stain is thoroughly removed, then just go in with a scrub.

Where to buy: Amazon ($22), The Good Guys ($22.95)

If you’re looking to rival a professional clean that’s also environmentally safe and kid/pet friendly, this isn’t a purchase you’ll regret. Aside from being highly rated, it’s been tried and tested with one reviewer saying, “I tried this and at first thought, nothing could clean our carpets as they were looking horrible and went through a few winters and lots of tracking through with shoes on.”

“Surprisingly, it worked. Not only did it get it looking clean, but it made it look new. I also use it for spot touch-ups when my cats throw up from time to time.”

You can also use these carpet shampoos in conjunction with carpet cleaning machines for extra oomph.

Where to buy: eBay ($34.80)

The best carpet cleaner accessories

You might’ve seen these carpet lint rollers doing the rounds on TikTok for a while there, but they’ve made it to this round-up for good reason: they’re absolute game-changers if you have pets or long hair that’s prone to shedding. Why? You only need to give this carpet lint roller a once over, and it rounds up all those pesky, extra strands of hard-to-vacuum locks.

They’ll also prevent a whole head’s worth of hair from getting stuck around your vacuum cleaner’s wheels or brush head.

While we’re here, let TikTok show you just how effective this carpet lint roller can actually be.

Where to buy: Amazon ($8.49),