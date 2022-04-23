Spice Up Breakfast With This Recipe for Baked Eggs

Breakfast is the greatest meal of the day. Partly because it’s the one meal that is most regularly associated with sweet treats (how good are pancakes?) but mostly, in my opinion, because it offers an endless list of options for cooking eggs. One particularly impressive method is baked eggs. If you’ve never made baked eggs before, we’re about to help you learn how with a recipe from Melbourne-based Cookbook Author Julia Busuttil Nishimura.
Working with the team at Australian Eggs, Julia Busuttil Nishimura explained that her recipe for baked eggs holds a lot of relevance for her as it is one that’s deeply connected to family time.
“Growing up, my mum would often make baked eggs with leftover pasta sauce,” she explained.
“It was a quick and nutritious way to feed the whole family. Now that I have my own kids, I find myself doing the same thing. Here it’s with spinach and chickpeas which together with the beautifully cooked eggs, make for such a satisfying and comforting meal. They are perfect for breakfast, brunch or anytime really. I make my baked eggs in a large oval copper pan which can go from the stove to the oven, but any oven-proof pan or dish works well. Just be sure the sauce forms a decent layer on the base for your eggs to be nestled into. If you want your baked eggs to have a little kick, add in a pinch of dried chilli flakes when you add the fennel seeds too.
“While some grilled bread is a perfect accompaniment, I love making some quick flatbreads to dip into the yolks and the vibrant tomato sauce. My kids love helping me make the dough, which comes together in minutes. If you can’t find spelt flour, simply use all plain flour instead.”
Check out the recipe in full below.
Baked eggs with spelt flatbreads recipe
Serves: 4-6 | Cook and prep time: 20 minutes
What you’ll need:
- 6 eggs
- 1 bunch English spinach, stems removed
- 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1⁄2 tsp fennel seeds
- 500g cherry tomatoes
- 2 sprigs oregano
- 250g passata
- 1 x 400g tinned chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- Sea salt, to taste
Spelt flatbread
- 250g spelt flour
- 250g plain flour, plus extra to dust
- 1 tbsp baking powder
- 1 tsp fine sea salt
- 450g plain natural yoghurt
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- Garlic parsley oil
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed with the side of a knife
- 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp finely chopped parsley, plus extra to serve
Directions for baked eggs recipe:
- Preheat the oven to 200 C / 180 C fan-forced.
- For the garlic parsley oil, combine all the ingredients in a small bowl and set aside.
- Blanch the spinach in a pot of salted boiling water for 2-3 minutes or until wilted. Drain and
when cool enough to handle, squeeze out excess water and set aside.
- In a large ovenproof frypan, warm the olive oil over a low-medium heat and add the garlic
and fennel seeds. Cook for 30 seconds then add the cherry tomatoes, a good pinch of sea
salt and the oregano. Increase the heat to medium and cook for 8-10 minutes, or until the
cherry tomatoes are just bursting, stirring often. Pour in the passata and a splash of water,
stir to combine and reduce the heat to low. Cook for 15-20 minutes or until the sauce has
thickened.
- While the sauce is cooking, prepare the flatbreads. Combine the flours, baking powder and
sea salt in a large bowl. Mix to combine then make a well in the centre. Add the yoghurt and
olive oil and mix until a shaggy dough forms. If too dry, add a little water. Turn onto a
floured workbench and knead until it comes together into a smooth dough. Roll into a log
and divide into 8 pieces. Roll into 18cm rounds, using more flour if they begin to stick.
- Heat a heavy-based frying pan over a medium-high heat and cook the flatbreads in the pan
for around 1-2 minutes, or until the underside is golden and the tops are puffing up. Flip and
cook for another minute, or until cooked through. While hot, brush the flatbread with the
garlic-parsley oil then place on a clean tea towel and wrap to keep warm and soft while you
continue with the remaining rounds.
- Add the blanched spinach and chickpeas into the pan with the sauce and warm through.
Make a small pocket in the sauce and crack an egg in so it is nestled into the sauce, covering
the whites with some of the sauce. Repeat with the remaining eggs then transfer to the
oven and cook for 8-10 minutes or until set to your liking. Top with more parsley and serve
with the warm flat breads.
