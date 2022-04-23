Spice Up Breakfast With This Recipe for Baked Eggs

Breakfast is the greatest meal of the day. Partly because it’s the one meal that is most regularly associated with sweet treats (how good are pancakes?) but mostly, in my opinion, because it offers an endless list of options for cooking eggs. One particularly impressive method is baked eggs. If you’ve never made baked eggs before, we’re about to help you learn how with a recipe from Melbourne-based Cookbook Author Julia Busuttil Nishimura.

Working with the team at Australian Eggs, Julia Busuttil Nishimura explained that her recipe for baked eggs holds a lot of relevance for her as it is one that’s deeply connected to family time.

“Growing up, my mum would often make baked eggs with leftover pasta sauce,” she explained. “It was a quick and nutritious way to feed the whole family. Now that I have my own kids, I find myself doing the same thing. Here it’s with spinach and chickpeas which together with the beautifully cooked eggs, make for such a satisfying and comforting meal. They are perfect for breakfast, brunch or anytime really. I make my baked eggs in a large oval copper pan which can go from the stove to the oven, but any oven-proof pan or dish works well. Just be sure the sauce forms a decent layer on the base for your eggs to be nestled into. If you want your baked eggs to have a little kick, add in a pinch of dried chilli flakes when you add the fennel seeds too. “While some grilled bread is a perfect accompaniment, I love making some quick flatbreads to dip into the yolks and the vibrant tomato sauce. My kids love helping me make the dough, which comes together in minutes. If you can’t find spelt flour, simply use all plain flour instead.”

Baked eggs with spelt flatbreads recipe

Serves: 4-6 | Cook and prep time: 20 minutes

What you’ll need:

6 eggs

1 bunch English spinach, stems removed

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1⁄2 tsp fennel seeds

500g cherry tomatoes

2 sprigs oregano

250g passata

1 x 400g tinned chickpeas, rinsed and drained

Sea salt, to taste

Spelt flatbread

250g spelt flour

250g plain flour, plus extra to dust

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp fine sea salt

450g plain natural yoghurt

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Garlic parsley oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed with the side of a knife

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp finely chopped parsley, plus extra to serve

Directions for baked eggs recipe: