Cozy Up With These Autumn-Inspired Cocktail Recipes

The weather is starting to cool down and we all know what that means – it’s Autumn. A new season brings with it a bunch of new flavours, particularly when it comes to drinking. To get you in the spirit of the season we’ve collected an array of recipes for cocktails that take advantage of all those crisp and refreshing tastes of Autumn.

Autumn cocktail recipes

Apple and cinnamon gin fizz

Autumn heralds the arrival of Kanzi apple season and to celebrate this the folks over at Kanzi Apple AU have provided us with two delicious cocktail recipes.

What you’ll need:

2 tbsp honey

2 tsp ground cinnamon

Ice

160ml gin (4 shots)

250 ml soda water (plus extra if needed)

2 Kanzi apples, thinly sliced

4 cinnamon sticks to serve

4 bamboo skewers

Apple syrup (see below)

For the Apple syrup:

1 Kanzi apple, finely grated

2 cinnamon sticks

1 tsp vanilla essence

¾ cup caster sugar

1 cup water

Directions for the apple and cinnamon gin fizz:

Combine all the apple syrup ingredients into a small saucepan on a low heat. Place a lid on and allow to simmer for 10 minutes then remove the lid and allow to simmer for a further 5 minutes or until it has reduced by a third and is a syrup consistency. Drain using a sieve and allow the syrup to cool. Discard the pulp. Pour the honey and ground cinnamon onto two separate small plates, press the rim of 4 glasses into the honey then into the cinnamon to coat the rim. Add ice to fill 1/3 of each glass, divide the apple syrup between the glasses followed by adding a shot of gin per glass. Add an extra half shot if you prefer a stronger drink. Add the slices of freshly cut Kanzi apple and fill each glass with soda water. Serve with a cinnamon stick in the drink and a slice of apple skewered by a bamboo skewer and placed across the top of the glass as a garnish. Tip – slice the Kanzi horizontally for a centre star pattern or slice vertically for a cute apple shape. You can use a toothpick to help balance a slice on top of a glass.

Kanzi apple pie spiced tea

What you’ll need:

500ml boiling water

2 English Breakfast tea bags

3 tbsp honey

1 tsp ground cinnamon

3 Kanzi apples, thinly sliced

1 lemon, thinly sliced

4 mint stems

750ml sparkling apple juice

500ml soda water

Directions for an apple pie spiced tea:

Add the tea bags to the boiling water and allow them to brew for a few minutes. Remove the teabags and stir in the honey and ground cinnamon. Set aside and allow to cool completely. In a large jug fill 1/3 with ice, add the slices of 2 Kanzi apples, lemon slices, and 2 mint stems, followed by the brewed tea. Pour over the top the sparkling apple juice and soda water, stir well to combine. Add more ice on top to fill the jug up and place the remainder of the mint stems in. Serve straight away with the remanding Kanzi apple slices arranged into a fan on top. Hot tip: This Kanzi apple pie spiced iced tea recipe can also be turned into a hot version for a warming drink on cool Autumn days. For a hot version, substitute the soda water for boiled water and the sparkling apple juice for standard apple juice warmed up.

