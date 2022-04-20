Ratehacker: Where to Get the Best Deals on Home, Car and Personal Loans Right Now

If the announcement of the Federal Budget late last month and the conversation around the general cost of living has you thinking about your finances, you’re certainly not alone.

There’s no time like the present to prioritise saving where you can, so if you’re looking to buy a home, refinance your mortgage or buy your next set of wheels, this roundup of top-rated finance options could help you with your comparison.

Home loans

A new month means another Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board meeting has come and gone, with the cash rate kept on hold at 0.10% once again.

While that could be music to the ears of mortgage holders across the country, Australia’s big four banks are predicting that the RBA will begin raising the national cash rate as early as June this year, with further increases to follow.

While there’s no guarantee that the cash rate will rise in the coming months, it doesn’t hurt to be prepared. Budgeting for an interest rate rise before it happens will ensure you’re ready when it inevitably does.

And if you’re looking to refinance your current mortgage or buy a new home, be sure to compare your options based not only on the interest rate, but the other features that are important to you too.

Some of the lowest home loan rates at RateCity at the time of writing include:

· Pacific Mortgage Group variable from 1.87% (comparison rate 1.87%)

· Hume Bank myBlue 2 year fixed from 2.64% (comparison rate 2.18%)

· loans.com.au variable intro 24 months from 1.85% (comparison rate 2.21%)

· Nano Home Loans variable refinance from 1.99% (comparison rate 1.99%)

· Suncorp variable special offer from 2.02% (comparison rate 2.03%)

Personal loans interest rates

Australians are taking advantage of the removal of COVID-19 travel bans by visiting loved ones in Perth and New Zealand and resuming international travel in many other parts of the world.

While some have managed to stash away some cash for this very occasion, others are funding their trips with the help of a personal loan. In fact, the latest lending indicators from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show that new personal fixed-term loan commitments rose 6.5% in February, with the purpose of travel and holidays contributing to the uptick.

If you’re looking for a personal loan to make a trip of your own, or for a variety of other reasons, here are some of the lowest personal loan rates at RateCity at the time of writing:

Car loans

Buying a new car these days can require a little bit of patience, with global supply chain issues for microprocessor units expected to continue through to next year, further delaying the arrival of new cars to Australia.

Some popular car models, such as the Toyota Rav4 Hybrid, have wait times of up to 12 months. But if you’ve got your sights set on something less in demand, you may not have to wait quite that long.

Regardless, securing finance for your next vehicle should be a much speedier process. Just be sure to compare your options before deciding on what’s right for you.

Some of the lowest home loan rates at RateCity at the time of writing include: