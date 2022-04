Apple TV+ Shows That Are Worth the Subscription Price

Apple TV+ is still a fairly new streaming service in the big scheme of things but it’s definitely making ground. Not only did Apple just win its first Best Picture Oscar for CODA but the streaming service is also home to multiple award-winning original TV shows that are well worth watching.

Here are some of the best TV shows you should check out on Apple TV+ if you haven’t already.

The Best TV shows to stream on Apple TV+

Ted Lasso

If you need a dose of dopamine you need to watch Ted Lasso.

The show may seem like it’s all about soccer, but it’s so much more than that. Jason Sudeikis stars as Ted Lasso, an eternally optimistic US coach who is brought over to the UK to train the team at AFC Richmond.

While all the odds are stacked against him, Ted wins over his new team thanks to his small acts of kindness. It’s quite simply a joy to watch and you’ll no doubt become obsessed after a couple of episodes.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso is coming out soon so brush up on the previous seasons if you haven’t already.

Morning Wars

Morning Wars (aka The Morning Show everywhere outside of Australia) was Apple TV+’s first big hitter.

The series stars the powerhouse team of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as co-anchors on a popular U.S. morning show.

The series isn’t afraid to dig into topical issues like the Me Too movement, COVID-19 and the U.S. election – all of which puts pressure on the characters and the staff at the show as they struggle after as the public face of the news cycle.

Foundation

Apple’s first foray into big-budget sci-fi television tackles one of the major classics of all time.

Isaac Asimov’s Foundation gets the screen treatment in Apple TV+’s series which stars Jared Harris as the mathematician Hari Seldon, who develops a theory that predicts the fall of the Galactic Empire. Naturally, the Empire isn’t very happy about this but it may be too late for them to stop the revolution.

WeCrashed

Continuing the trend of adapting wild true stories, WeCrashed uncovers the tale behind popular U.S. office space retailer WeWork.

WeCrashed stars Jared Leto as founder Adam Neumann with Anne Hathaway as his wife Rebecca, who helped build the startup to monumental heights only to see it all come crashing down.

Severance

If sci-fi psychological thrillers are more your speed, you simply must check out Severance.

The series on Apple TV+, directed by Ben Stiller and starring Adam Scott, is reaching critical heights over on Rotten Tomatoes. The show follows a group of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between work and personal. But soon they begin to uncover a web of conspiracy around their jobs.

Dickinson

Dickinson is an incredibly underrated period-drama-comedy on Apple TV+.

The show stars Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson who rebels against the constraints of gender, sexuality and war in the 19th century through her powerful poems. Dickinson expertly blends period drama with modern themes and comedy for an all-around good time.

For All Mankind

Ronald D. Moore brings us this sci-fi drama series which shows us what might have happened if the space race had played out differently.

For All Mankind shows us an alternate universe where the Soviets landed on the moon first, forcing further competition between NASA and the Soviet Union. Critics called it an intriguing insight into a history that may have been, so it’s well worth checking out.

Mythic Quest

If you love TV shows and video games then why not watch a TV show about making video games?

Mythic Quest takes a comedic look at the team behind a fictional online multiplayer game and the trials and tribulations they face as they try to keep their game popular and relevant.

Do you have a favourite series on Apple TV+ that we missed? Let us know in the comments.

