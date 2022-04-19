Save Up to 20% On Refurbished Apple, Dell and Samsung Products for Earth Week

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While caring for our planet should always be front of mind, we’re paying special attention to the beautiful place we call home this week. Why? Monday, April 18, marked the beginning of Earth Week — a global celebration focused on green living and confronting the climate crisis. Therefore, in the name of making small strides towards a more ecological world, Amazon has decided to slice up to 20% off its ‘Renewed’ range.

READ MORE 11 Must-Watch Nature Documentaries On Netflix To Celebrate Earth Day

What is Amazon Renewed?

Now, we know Amazon doesn’t have the greatest track record when it comes to being environmentally friendly, but its ‘Renewed’ range is no doubt a great initiative that allows buyers to purchase refurbished, rebuilt and previously owned items, elongating their lifecycles and ultimately saving them from ending up in landfill.

This includes a bunch of pre-loved smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors and even homewares — many of which were only ever display models in their past. What’s better? You can bag them for killer discounted prices.

So how does it work? The device is inspected by Amazon employees or contractors and refurbished to ensure they’re fit for resale. Amazon itself assures that all products in the Amazon Renewed range have been “tested and certified to work and look like new by a qualified technician or a specialised third-party refurbisher.” In layman’s terms, they’re fit for immediate use as soon as they reach your door.

Rest assured, though, the products still come with a 90-day guarantee (or more), so if you’re still not convinced (or your device does happen to stop working or malfunctions), you’re entitled to a replacement or refund within 90 days of your receipt of the product. A hot tip is to ensure your product page says “backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee” for optimal protection.

Now that we’ve covered all basics let’s get into the juicy stuff: what’s actually on offer?

Tech

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone or iPad, you can score a refurbished Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, 64GB, Space Gray for just $859 (usually $1,129 new), a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 256GB in Phantom Black for $1,084.90 (usually $1,949), or an Apple iPad 6 for $323 (usually $376 new). There are also dozens of discounts on some of Apple and Samsung’s older models if you’re not too fussed about keeping up with the latest and greatest.

On that note, if you’ve always wanted to give the Apple Watch a whirl, but could never justify forking out for it, now’s a great time to get your hands on a refurbished Apple Watch Series 5 for $407.55 or the Apple Watch Series 6 for $474.05 (which is usually upwards of $599 brand new).

Laptops and computers are also doing the rounds with 20% off this 14 Inch HP ELITEBOOK 840 G3 Notebook bringing it down to $343.20 and 20% off this 14 Inch DELL Latitude down to $439.20.

Homewares

In terms of homewares, our favourite Roborock S6 Pure White Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop is going for $539.10 (usually $799 new). The kitchen appliance brand Kuvings is also doing a bunch of markdowns on refurbished juicers, including this Kuvings EVO820 Evolution Cold Press Juicer for $719.10 (usually $899 new).

Our top picks from the Amazon Renewed Earth Week sale

Tinkering with the idea of getting one of these Robot vacs, but just couldn’t justify the price? With Amazon Renewed, not only are you saving this baby from landfill this Earth Week, but you’ll get it at over $200 off its RRP when purchased brand new.

Now, we know $539.10 is still a pretty fair investment, but rest assured, knowing this absolute godsend will keep your floors spick and span on autopilot. Fitted with a 2000Pa suction, the Roborock easily lifts dust from floors and can switch to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning. It’s also got epic mopping functions and convenient selective room cleaning, meaning you can choose and schedule exactly which rooms you want cleaned, whenever.

You can buy the Roborock S6 Pure White Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop from Amazon here.

This baby is not only stacked with storage space for you to download apps and snap photos to your heart’s desire, but it also boasts a unique contour-cut camera to create epic photography as well as 8K video. You’ll also be happy to know it’s built with a new power-efficient display and processor to outlast the day when it comes to battery life, which means no more carrying around that portable charger.

The best part? Other than its price, of course, is that it’s backed by an extended 180-day supplier warranty, so you can be confident in your refurbished purchase.

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 256GB from Amazon here.

With its 30 minute flight time, newly designed 3 axis 1.3K 12MP camera and 249g lightweight, this drone breaks the boundaries between flight time, image quality and size. It’s also set to withstand wind speeds of up to 19-28km/h, meaning this Mavic Mini is a great choice for beginners and professionals alike. A round of applause also goes out to the $300 Earth Week discount on this baby.

You can buy the Mavic Mini Fly More Combo Drone from Amazon here.

Please note: you’ll need to make sure to tick the coupon box to receive your further discount. It will then show up with the discounted price at checkout. Shop responsibly!