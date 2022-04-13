ALDI’s Winter Wine Selection Is Back and It’s Cheaper Than Ever

The temperature has started to drop, you’re contemplating bringing out the heater, and you’re craving heartier meals. It can only mean one thing: ALDI’s winter wine range is back!

Last year’s selection did not disappoint, with all six winter wines priced under $15.

But this year they’ve done even better — every bottle in the ADLI winter wines range for 2022 is under $13. You could get yourself a couple of Macca’s ice cream cones with that spare $2!

ALDI’s buying director Jason Bowyer — whose actual job is to buy wine! — has pointed to the bold, fruity reds and vegan wines in the 2022 range.

“Aussies will be spoilt for choice this season, with something for every palate, occasion, and price point! Wine, like food, is seasonal, and as shorter days and chillier weather approach, we start to crave soups over salads and warmer, full-bodied reds over crisp whites,” he said in a press release announcing this year’s selection.

“This winter, the trend of bold, fruity reds is back, with Pinot Noirs, Gamays and modern Rioja Reservas providing the perfect drop to warm up. We’re also excited to highlight top picks from Australian vineyards and an increase in popularity for sustainably sourced organic and vegan wines.

“Our winter ranges offer incredible innovation, flavour, and value, and we are confident that our customers will be blown away by their quality.”

So without further ado, here are the bargains to be had in ALDI’s winter wines for 2022.

Lighter, Fresher, Fruitier Reds

L’Expression Gamay

Price:$8.99

Region: France

Small Talk Pinot Noir

Price: $8.99

Region: South Eastern Australia

New Aussie Wines To ALDI

Eastern Laneway Vintners Nero D’Avola

Price: $11.99

Region: Euston, Murray Darling

Unspoken Red

Price: $12.99

Region: South Australia

Something Special, From Organic To Gracefully Aged

Marques Del Atrio Rioja Reserva

Price: $11.99

Region: DOCa Rioja (northern Spain)

The Birds and The Bees Shiraz

Price: $11.99

Region: South Australia

Now all that’s left to do is raise a glass and get stuck in.