Where To Get An Xbox Series X And Series S In Australia [Updated]

The Xbox Series X and Series S launched mid-November, to the delight of everyone who was able to preorder them in Australia. For everyone else, the consoles are unfortunately in a strange state of limbo, with global distribution issues causing long-term stock shortages into 2021 and beyond.

The consoles are currently sold out at all physical stores, with new stock arriving at a nebulous future date. Here’s how the biggest Aussie retailers are faring with the Xbox Series X and Series S, and when you can expect new consoles to be available for preorder or purchase.

Update 28/3: Added new information about current Xbox Series X prices and stock levels at Amazon Australia.



Where You Can Buy A Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S In Australia

Amazon Australia

Update 28/3: Amazon Australia currently has stock of the Xbox Series X. Amazon also has stock of the Xbox Series S, and has discounted it by $50.



You can buy a spare controller from Amazon as well. And don’t forget to check out how you can use the Xbox Series S (or X!) as a great emulation device.

eBay

Update 6/12: You can pick up an Xbox Series S bundle that includes Fortnite and Rocket League for $474.05 when you check out with the code “PLUSDEC5″ (down from $499).

This offer is only valid with an eBay Plus subscription, which you can try with a free 30-day trial here.

JB Hi-Fi

Update 5/02: We’re hearing that while you can’t get online orders of the Xbox Series X from JB Hi-Fi — although the Xbox Series S is available now — some stores have received stock from today. It’s not universal though: three major Sydney stores I called said their stock of the Xbox Series X wouldn’t arrive until next week. So call up your local store in advance. Here’s where you can find the number for your closet JB anywhere in the country.

The Gamesmen

The Gamesmen are currently sold out of the Xbox Series X, but they do have stock of the Xbox Series S.

Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store was the first place in Australia to get restock of the Xbox Series X, but they’re currently sold out. There’s no word on when they’ll have consoles available, or how often they’ll be restocked.

The Microsoft Store currently has stock of The Xbox Series S here.

Telstra

Telstra’s Xbox All Access program lets existing Telstra customers purchase an Xbox Series X or Series S bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a monthly fee over a two-year period. It costs $46 per month to own an Xbox Series X and $33 a month to own an Xbox Series S.

Telstra is officially sold out of Series X stock, but the Series S is available. As a reminder: you will need to be a Telstra customer to take advantage of this deal. If you’re keen, you’re able to head in store to find out more.

EB Games

At this current time, both of the Xbox Series X and Series S don’t appear to be in stock at EB Games.

Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman lists the Xbox Series X consoles as “in stock” presently.

Target

The Xbox Series X and Series S is completely sold out at Target. While the company’s website indicates stock will return at a later date, there’s no current ETA.

Big W

You can order the Xbox Series S with Big W.

Kogan

Much like the PS5, the Xbox Series X and Series S are currently listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Kogan.

You can set up a personal email notification for when they’re back in stock.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.