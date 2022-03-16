Easter Weather: Here’s What to Expect So You Can Start Planning Your Chocolate-Friendly Outfit

Easter is taking place quite late in 2022 but it’s never too early to start making plans. This year, the Easter long weekend takes place from April 15 until April 18. With the ANZAC day holiday only a week later, it’s a pretty good time to book some holidays.

Before you go ahead and plan your weekend away though, you might want to consider what the weather is doing around Easter. We’ve consulted the long-range weather forecast to help you out.

What are seasonal weather predictions saying?

According to the oracle of all things weather, the Bureau of Meteorology, the forecast for February to May is likely to be wetter for most parts of Australia.

Here are the main points from the outlook:

February to April rainfall is likely to be above median for parts of eastern and central Australia, while below-median rainfall is likely for parts of the central NT, coastal SA and western Tasmania.

February to April maximum temperatures are likely to be above median for much of the west, south and north, with southern parts of the east coast likely to be below median.

Minimum temperatures for February to April are likely to be warmer than median Australia wide.

The La Niña in the Pacific Ocean, and the forecast positive state of the Southern Annular Mode (SAM) are likely influencing the rainfall outlooks.

It looks like the rain from our old friend La Niña is here to stay for a while longer, particularly for those in the east and central areas of the country. Not to mention things are expected to stay on the warm side – thanks, climate change!

For those in northern and eastern Queensland, BOM is predicting an increased chance of unusually high rainfall in February through April, so pay close attention to any flood warnings.

Temperature-wise, the BOM says there is an increased chance of unusually high maximum temperatures for Western WA, the central coast of QLD and parts of western Victoria and Tasmania. Meanwhile, unusually low maximum temperatures are predicted for much of the southern and eastern coasts of NSW.

As for our mate La Niña, the Bureau expects it will return to neutral some time in Autumn.

Australian capital city weather forecasts

Here are the individual forecasts for Easter in each capital city in Australia, via Accuweather.

Sydney

Good Friday

Temperature: 25-15°C

Chance of rainfall: 1%

Weather: Sun with some cloud

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 25-13°C

Chance of rainfall: 0%

Weather: Mostly sunny

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 22-13°C

Chance of rainfall: 2%

Weather: Mostly sunny

Easter Monday

Temperature: 22-13°C

Chance of rainfall: 4%

Weather: Sunny, periods of cloud

Melbourne

Good Friday

Temperature: 21-11°C

Chance of rainfall: 84%

Weather: Cloud and showers

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 19-11°C

Chance of rainfall: 56%

Weather: Morning shower, mainly cloudy

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 19-11°C

Chance of rainfall: 86%

Weather: Cloudy, periods of rain

Easter Monday

Temperature: 19-10°C

Chance of rainfall: 84%

Weather: Cloudy with showers

Brisbane

Good Friday

Temperature: 27-19°C

Chance of rainfall: 0%

Weather: Sunny

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 27-17°C

Chance of rainfall: 1%

Weather: Mostly sunny

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 27-16°C

Chance of rainfall: 11%

Weather: Periods of cloud and sun

Easter Monday

Temperature: 27-16°C

Chance of rainfall: 0%

Weather: Periods of cloud and sun

Canberra

Good Friday

Temperature: 21-7°C

Chance of rainfall: 55%

Weather: Partly sunny, afternoon shower

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 20-5°C

Chance of rainfall: 0%

Weather: Sunny, patches of cloud

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 17-5°C

Chance of rainfall: 70%

Weather: Partly sunny, afternoon showers

Easter Monday

Temperature: 17-4°C

Chance of rainfall: 55%

Weather: Cloudy, rain in the morning

Darwin

Good Friday

Temperature: 35-24°C

Chance of rainfall: 25%

Weather: Partly sunny

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 35-24°C

Chance of rainfall: 75%

Weather: Cloudy, showers in the morning

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 34-23°C

Chance of rainfall: 61%

Weather: Morning showers, periods of cloud and sun

Easter Monday

Temperature: 34-24°C

Chance of rainfall: 63%

Weather: Periods of cloud and sun, a couple of showers

Adelaide

Good Friday

Temperature: 21-12°C

Chance of rainfall: 85%

Weather: Clouds, showers

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 20-11°C

Chance of rainfall: 82%

Weather: Cloudy, passing morning shower

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 21-11°C

Chance of rainfall: 84%

Weather: Cloudy, a couple of showers

Easter Monday

Temperature: 21-11°C

Chance of rainfall: 25%

Weather: Cloudy

Perth

Good Friday

Temperature: 23-14°C

Chance of rainfall: 0%

Weather: Mostly sunny

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 23-12°C

Chance of rainfall: 0%

Weather: Sunny

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 23-14°C

Chance of rainfall: 0%

Weather: Sunny

Easter Monday

Temperature: 24-16°C

Chance of rainfall: 3%

Weather: Mostly cloudy

Obviously, the exact weather conditions are likely to change between now and Easter but we’ll keep this post updated with the latest forecast.