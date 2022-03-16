Easter Weather: Here’s What to Expect So You Can Start Planning Your Chocolate-Friendly Outfit

Easter is taking place quite late in 2022 but it’s never too early to start making plans. This year, the Easter long weekend takes place from April 15 until April 18. With the ANZAC day holiday only a week later, it’s a pretty good time to book some holidays.
Before you go ahead and plan your weekend away though, you might want to consider what the weather is doing around Easter. We’ve consulted the long-range weather forecast to help you out.
What are seasonal weather predictions saying?
According to the oracle of all things weather, the Bureau of Meteorology, the forecast for February to May is likely to be wetter for most parts of Australia.
Here are the main points from the outlook:
- February to April rainfall is likely to be above median for parts of eastern and central Australia, while below-median rainfall is likely for parts of the central NT, coastal SA and western Tasmania.
- February to April maximum temperatures are likely to be above median for much of the west, south and north, with southern parts of the east coast likely to be below median.
- Minimum temperatures for February to April are likely to be warmer than median Australia wide.
- The La Niña in the Pacific Ocean, and the forecast positive state of the Southern Annular Mode (SAM) are likely influencing the rainfall outlooks.
It looks like the rain from our old friend La Niña is here to stay for a while longer, particularly for those in the east and central areas of the country. Not to mention things are expected to stay on the warm side – thanks, climate change!
For those in northern and eastern Queensland, BOM is predicting an increased chance of unusually high rainfall in February through April, so pay close attention to any flood warnings.
Temperature-wise, the BOM says there is an increased chance of unusually high maximum temperatures for Western WA, the central coast of QLD and parts of western Victoria and Tasmania. Meanwhile, unusually low maximum temperatures are predicted for much of the southern and eastern coasts of NSW.
As for our mate La Niña, the Bureau expects it will return to neutral some time in Autumn.
Australian capital city weather forecasts
Here are the individual forecasts for Easter in each capital city in Australia, via Accuweather.
Sydney
Good Friday
- Temperature: 25-15°C
- Chance of rainfall: 1%
- Weather: Sun with some cloud
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 25-13°C
- Chance of rainfall: 0%
- Weather: Mostly sunny
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 22-13°C
- Chance of rainfall: 2%
- Weather: Mostly sunny
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 22-13°C
- Chance of rainfall: 4%
- Weather: Sunny, periods of cloud
Melbourne
Good Friday
- Temperature: 21-11°C
- Chance of rainfall: 84%
- Weather: Cloud and showers
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 19-11°C
- Chance of rainfall: 56%
- Weather: Morning shower, mainly cloudy
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 19-11°C
- Chance of rainfall: 86%
- Weather: Cloudy, periods of rain
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 19-10°C
- Chance of rainfall: 84%
- Weather: Cloudy with showers
Brisbane
Good Friday
- Temperature: 27-19°C
- Chance of rainfall: 0%
- Weather: Sunny
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 27-17°C
- Chance of rainfall: 1%
- Weather: Mostly sunny
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 27-16°C
- Chance of rainfall: 11%
- Weather: Periods of cloud and sun
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 27-16°C
- Chance of rainfall: 0%
- Weather: Periods of cloud and sun
Canberra
Good Friday
- Temperature: 21-7°C
- Chance of rainfall: 55%
- Weather: Partly sunny, afternoon shower
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 20-5°C
- Chance of rainfall: 0%
- Weather: Sunny, patches of cloud
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 17-5°C
- Chance of rainfall: 70%
- Weather: Partly sunny, afternoon showers
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 17-4°C
- Chance of rainfall: 55%
- Weather: Cloudy, rain in the morning
Darwin
Good Friday
- Temperature: 35-24°C
- Chance of rainfall: 25%
- Weather: Partly sunny
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 35-24°C
- Chance of rainfall: 75%
- Weather: Cloudy, showers in the morning
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 34-23°C
- Chance of rainfall: 61%
- Weather: Morning showers, periods of cloud and sun
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 34-24°C
- Chance of rainfall: 63%
- Weather: Periods of cloud and sun, a couple of showers
Adelaide
Good Friday
- Temperature: 21-12°C
- Chance of rainfall: 85%
- Weather: Clouds, showers
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 20-11°C
- Chance of rainfall: 82%
- Weather: Cloudy, passing morning shower
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 21-11°C
- Chance of rainfall: 84%
- Weather: Cloudy, a couple of showers
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 21-11°C
- Chance of rainfall: 25%
- Weather: Cloudy
Perth
Good Friday
- Temperature: 23-14°C
- Chance of rainfall: 0%
- Weather: Mostly sunny
Easter Saturday
- Temperature: 23-12°C
- Chance of rainfall: 0%
- Weather: Sunny
Easter Sunday
- Temperature: 23-14°C
- Chance of rainfall: 0%
- Weather: Sunny
Easter Monday
- Temperature: 24-16°C
- Chance of rainfall: 3%
- Weather: Mostly cloudy
Obviously, the exact weather conditions are likely to change between now and Easter but we’ll keep this post updated with the latest forecast.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in