FA Cup 2021-22: When and Where Aussie Football Fans Can Watch Live

We are in the midst of another Emirates FA Cup with football clubs from all around England competing to be grand champs in 2022. If you’re keen on following the 2021/2022 Emirates FA Cup from Australia, here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the upcoming matches.

What is the FA Cup?

Described as “the world’s longest-running domestic knockout football competition,” (it started in 1871) the FA Cup is an annual event featuring men’s domestic English football clubs.

It features teams including Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and defending champions, Leicester City.

When does the comp start?

The FA Cup officially kicked off with the First Round Proper on November 6. The competition will continue through to the final, which is slated for May 2022 at Wembley Stadium.

We’re still waiting to see which teams will face off in the grand final, but we do have the semi-final matches taking place at 12:00 am on Sunday, April 17.

Here’s who is playing:

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs Liverpool

The grand final game is expected to take place a few weeks later in mid-May.

How can I watch matches in Australia?

10 ViacomCBS and The Football Association (The FA) announced that the 2021/2022 Emirates FA Cup will now find a home in Network 10 and streaming service Paramount+ off the back of a new Australian media rights agreement.

The news was released on October 20, with Adam Cush, Director of Sport Production, 10 ViacomCBS, sharing that this acquisition is another win for 10 ViacomCBS’s growing football offering.

“In addition to being the proud home of all the A- Leagues, Matildas, Socceroos and FFA Cup matches, we are thrilled to bring Australian audiences a taste of the world’s favourite game featuring the best English clubs and some of the world’s best players,” he said in a statement. “The oldest and most prestigious domestic cup competition in the world, the Emirates FA Cup, only adds to our football credentials as the new home of football.”

James Ralley, Head of Broadcast and Media Rights, The FA Cup, added:

“The Emirates FA Cup is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and our agreement with 10 ViacomCBS is a great example of the competition’s continued importance around the world. “We hope that Australian football fans enjoy Network 10 and Paramount+’s coverage of its special season.”

As we touched on earlier, you’ll be able to watch Emirates FA Cup matches live across both Network 10 and the Paramount+ streaming service.

You can subscribe to Paramount+ for $8.99 a month or choose an annual subscription for $89.99.