Level Up Your Life

These Flowering Plants Are Able to Grow in Wet, Poorly Drained Soil

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 3 hours ago: March 14, 2022 at 12:00 am -
Filed to:bloom
caesarcopper kingenvironmentevening starhewitthuman interestirisligularialittle white spiderwortlunaplants
These Flowering Plants Are Able to Grow in Wet, Poorly Drained Soil
Photo: Peter Turner Photography, Shutterstock

Whether you’re gardening indoors or outdoors, it’s important to find a spot for your plants with the right combination of sun, shade, and moisture where they can flourish — or at least not immediately die. And so if parts of your yard have issues with soil drainage, you may think that you won’t be able to grow any type of plants there, let alone ones that flower.

But according to agricultural experts at the University of New Hampshire and University of Illinois Extensions, that’s not true. There are several varieties of flowering plants that can survive — and even thrive — in soil that’s consistently damp. Here are a few to consider.

Black Snakeroot – Cimicifuga racemosa

  • Height: 2-5 feet
  • Width: 3-4 feet
  • Bloom colours: White, pink
  • Bloom time: August to September
  • Cultivated varieties: Pink Spike, White Pearl, Brunette

Cardinal Flower — Lobelia cardinalis

  • Height: 2-3 feet
  • Width: 18-24 inches
  • Bloom colour: Red, blue
  • Bloom time: July to September
  • Cultivated varieties: Angel Song, Ruby Slippers, Arabella’s Vision

Hardy Hibiscus — Hibiscus sp.

  • Height: 2-4 feet
  • Width: 2-5 feet
  • Bloom colour: red, white, pink, bicolor
  • Bloom time: July to September
  • Cultivated varieties: Fireball, Copper King, Luna’ series, Lady Baltimore

Leopard’s Bane — Doronicum orientale

  • Height: 18-24 inches
  • Width: 18-24 inches
  • Bloom: Yellow
  • Bloom time: April to May

Meadow Rue — Thalictrum aquilegifolium

  • Height: 3-5 feet
  • Width: 18-24 inches
  • Bloom colour: Lavender
  • Bloom time: July to August
  • Cultivated varieties: Black Stocking, Hewitt’s Double, Evening Star

Queen of the Prairie — Filipendula rubra

  • Height: 18 inches-6 feet
  • Width: 3-4 feet
  • Bloom colours: Pink, white
  • Bloom time: June to July
  • Cultivated varieties: Flore Plano, Aurea, Kahome

Rocket Ligularia — Ligularia dentate

  • Height: 3-4 feet
  • Width: 2-3 feet
  • Bloom colour: Yellow
  • Bloom time: July to August
  • Cultivated varieties: Othello, The Rocket, Osiris Cafe Noir

Siberian Iris — Iris siberica

  • Height: 2-3 feet
  • Width: 2-3 feet
  • Bloom colour: Lavender
  • Bloom time: June
  • Cultivated varieties: Caesar’s Brother, Little White

Spiderwort — Tradescantia x andersoniana

  • Height: 12-18 inches
  • Width: 18-24 inches
  • Bloom colours: White, blue, purple
  • Bloom time: June to July
  • Cultivated varieties: Snowcap, Sweet Kate, Concord Grape

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.