Here’s Everything We Know About The Mandalorian Season 3 So Far

The Book of Boba Fett essentially acted as The Mandalorian season 2.5, so you’re probably wondering when the next actual season of Mando is happening. Well, the good news is that The Mandalorian Season 3 has been greenlit.

While we don’t have a lot of details to work with, there are a few things we can gather about the Star Wars series.

The Mandalorian Season 3: What do we know?

Spoilers for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett ahead.

As with everything Star Wars, the plot of The Mandalorian’s third season is tightly under wraps.

Following the events of the second season and The Book of Boba Fett, we can assume the show will once again be following the adventures of Mando and his young companion Grogu.

There’s also the darksaber to consider. Our friend Mando is now in possession of the sacred weapon, meaning he has the right to unite and lead Mandalore. However, as the Armourer explained in TBOBF, he broke the sacred creed by removing his helmet so now has to go on a journey to cleanse himself.

Either way, it seems like the story is definitely headed in a direction to discover more about Mandalore in season 3.

Who is coming back for the next season?

Again, we don’t know anything for sure but it’s pretty much a guarantee that Pedro Pascal will be back as Din Djarin, aka the Mandalorian.

Other regulars in the past have included Carl Weathers as Greef Karga and Giancarlo Esposito as the villainous Moff Gideon, so we can assume they will return.

Gina Carano also had a large presence in the series before she was ousted by Lucasfilm so don’t expect Cara Dune to show up.

A surprising new cast member for season 3 is Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd. Details of Lloyd’s character are currently heavily under wraps.

As the Star Wars live-action universe expands, it’s likely we could see the return of Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, who was very intent on getting the darksaber last time we saw her.

The Mandalorian also has a rotating pool of talented directors. Expected to return for an episode of season 3 are Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Bryce Dallas Howard so far.

When will The Mandalorian Season 3 be released?

A third season of The Mandalorian has been in development since way back in April 2020, so it’s been a long time coming. Filming apparently commenced in October 2021 and is expected to wrap up in March.

Disney did previously say initially The Mandalorian’s third season would release in 2022. The way things are going it’s likely we’ll see it around that December period once again this year.

While you wait you can catch up on all the episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett over on Disney+.