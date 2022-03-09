Put the Sparkle Back in Your Smile With These 5 Highly-Rated Teeth Whitening Kits

If you’re partial to a cheeky glass of red wine with dinner or love a long black of a morning, it’s no surprise your teeth might be copping the brunt of it. Thankfully, though, if you’re experiencing any obvious discolouration and are looking to bring the sparkle back to your pearly whites, there’s a bunch of home teeth whitening kits in Australia that you can buy both in-store and online. But therein lies the issue — which ones actually work? Which ones are right for you?

This article breaks down the pros and cons of some of Australia’s most highly-rated whitening products, so you can peruse the best choice for you based on your tooth sensitivity and personal preference.

Before we begin, though, we should note: we recommend abiding by usage instructions carefully as overuse may cause tooth sensitivity over time.

The best teeth whitening kits in Australia

You’ve probably seen these babies make the rounds on Instagram — and for good reason — as hundreds of reviewers confirm Hismile is their “go-to product when it comes to keeping [their] teeth nice and white”. Outside of being an Aussie-owned brand, our other favourite feature of this LED whitening kit is that it’s also completely peroxide-free, reducing the risks of any tooth sensitivity or gum irritation.

You can buy the Hismile Teeth Whitening Kit ($149) from Amazon here.

If you’re looking for a quick teeth whiting in the lead up to a big event or shoot, a whitening strip kit is the fastest and most effective way to go when it comes to getting almost instantaneous results. This 14-pack by Oral B has been on the market for a while, claiming to remove years of stains in just two weeks — and according to reviewers, it does exactly that.

If you’re sceptical about tooth damage, it’s also great to note that this kit specifically uses enamel-safe whitening ingredients as used and approved by dentists.

You can buy the Oral-B 3D White Luxe Advance Seal Whitening Treatments ($26.99) from Amazon here.

Formulated with both carbamide peroxide and a natural home tooth whitening enzyme extracted from papaya and pineapple, later activated by White Glo’s high powered LED teeth whitening light, this kit is set to remove years of stains from coffee, tea, wine, tobacco and more from your dial. And fast.

Many reviewers report seeing improvements to their tooth discolouration after just a couple of uses. It’s also super affordable in comparison to other LED teeth whiteners on the market.

You can buy the White Glo Accelerator Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light ($34.95) from Amazon here.

Now, we know this isn’t a full-blown teeth whitening kit per se, but with just under 40 thousand positive product reviews, we thought this Crest Whitening Toothpaste was a no brainer inclusion in this piece. Unlike other whitening products, where you have to actively go out of your way to set aside time to put in strips or an LED light, all you have to do for this one is add it to your morning/nighttime brushing routine for epic results.

We will note, however, that using it every day may cause sensitivity, so reviewers recommend alternating it with regular toothpaste every second or third day for optimal results.

You can buy the Crest 3D Whitening Toothpaste ($48.99) from Amazon here.

This 100 per cent vegan, hydrogen-peroxide free teeth whitening kit made from sodium bicarbonate, cranberry extract and peppermint oil takes a more natural (but still effective) approach to whitening. All you have to do is pop the gel onto the mouth tray and pop it in your mouth for ten minutes — it’s as easy as that! This pack also comes with three weeks worth of whitening supply.

You can buy the Mr Bright Whitening Kit With LED ($79.95) from Priceline here.