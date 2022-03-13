How to Watch the Socceroos’ Next World Cup Qualifier in Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The journey towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is picking up steam, and even in these *uncertain times* there is a lot of excitement building around the biggest football event on Earth. Starting with the World Cup qualifiers – particularly those featuring our very own Socceroos.

If you’d like to keep up to date on what’s happening with the 2022 World Cup, here’s your explainer guide on what’s happening and where you can catch all the action here in Australia.

When is the FIFA World Cup, again?

The event, after being rescheduled due to – you guessed it – COVID-19, has been set for November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Which teams are competing?

As you likely already know, qualifying teams are determined during the first stage of the World Cup competition. Teams have been set in groups, according to location, and these groups play off until we land on our final lineup.

In order to progress to the next stage, teams will need to emerge as winners of their group or one of the four best runners up in the comp. Australia is currently competing in the final round of the Asia World Cup qualifiers.

You can read a full breakdown of the World Cup qualifiers subsections here.

At present, the teams that have qualified include Qatar (as hosts), Germany, Denmark, Brazil, Belgium, France, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Argentina, IR Iran and South Korea.

How can I watch the Socceroos World Cup qualifiers in Australia?

To watch the Socceroos World Cup qualifiers, you’ll need to head over to Paramount+ Australia– this comes as a result of a recent deal struck with Football Australia. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of Paramount+, with a full subscription starting from $8.99 per month.

Paramount+ Australia has also revealed it will air all non-Australian Round 3 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches.

According to the Socceroos website, certain World Cup qualifier games will also be aired on Channel 10 or 10 Bold.

The upcoming March 24 match between the Socceroos (Australia) and Japan is a special one as it’s being played in NSW, Australia. If you’d like to cheer on the Socceroos during the next World Cup qualifier IRL, you can read about purchasing tickets here.

When are the qualifying matches?

In terms of kick-off dates, the Socceroos website shared a useful guide to upcoming World Cup qualifiers which we’ve shared for you below.

Upcoming Socceroos World Cup qualifiers:

Thursday, March 24: 8:10 pm AEDT

Australia vs Japan

Tuesday, March 29: 5:00 am AEDT

Australia vs Saudi Arabia

Following a draw with Oman on February 2, Australia will need to win both these matches for the team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

How to watch the FIFA World Cup in Australia

When it comes to tuning into the FIFA World Cup in 2022, the easiest place to do that will be through SBS which will be airing games live and free.

Oh, and if you’re wondering about the Women’s World Cup, we have some details for you in that space, too.

In major sporting news for Australia and New Zealand, it’s been confirmed that our nations will be the homes of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The first match will kick off at Auckland’s Eden Park on 20 July 2023, and the comp will close at Sydney’s Stadium Australia. If you’re wondering where you can watch that event, Optus Sport will stream all 64 World Cup matches live.

This article on the Socceroos World Cup qualifiers has been updated since its original publish date.