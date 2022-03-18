Samsung’s New Budget Phone Range Is Its Answer to the iPhone SE

Samsung has revealed its 2022 A Series lineup, a budget range of smartphones with specs to match.

The A Series is an interesting collection of phones to observe. Though they lack the specs of the S Series devices and the experimental folding of the Z Series phones, they’re all about affordability, with the 2021 A Series including a follow-up to Samsung’s best selling phone, the A51. Notably, Apple just revealed the third generation iPhone SE, so the budget to mid-range phone market is definitely heating up right now.

Unlike the S Series, which focuses on being premium, high quality and high spec, Samsung’s 2022 A Series is all about being cheaper. Five phones are included in the 2022 range: the Galaxy A13 4G, the Galaxy A23 4G, the Galaxy A33 5G, the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A73 5G.

Here’s a quick rundown on Samsung’s newest budget-oriented smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G

Let’s start with the Galaxy A13 4G. The most important thing about the A13 4G is that it’s the cheapest phone in Samsung’s 2022 A Series lineup, priced at $329. For that low price, you can expect some pretty basic specs. Thanks to GSMArena, we have a pretty good idea that these include:

CPU : MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G

: MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G GPU : Mali-G57 MC2

: Mali-G57 MC2 Screen : A 6.5-inch PLS 90Hz display

: A 6.5-inch PLS 90Hz display RAM : 4GB RAM

: 4GB RAM Storage : 128GB

: 128GB Rear Cameras : 50MP wide, 2MP depth and 2MP macro

: 50MP wide, 2MP depth and 2MP macro Front camera : 5MP

: 5MP Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Connectivity : 4G

: 4G Biometrics : Fingerprint sensor on the side

: Fingerprint sensor on the side Weight : 195 grams

: 195 grams Colour options: Awesome Black

Those specs are pretty standard specs for a cheap phone, firmly putting the A13 in competition with budget phones from TCL and OPPO (which also calls its budget line the A Series). Keep in mind that this phone doesn’t have 5G connectivity, whereas phones at similar price points have 5G access. The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G will be available from April 1.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 4G

The Samsung Galaxy A23 4G is the second cheapest phone in the 2022 A Series range. Available in two colours with a $399 price tag, the Galaxy A23 4G is the only phone in the range that has dual-SIM functionality. With Samsung scant on the spec detail for the A23 4G, too, GSMArena has helped fill in some blanks:

CPU : Snapdragon 680 4G

: Snapdragon 680 4G GPU : Adreno 610

: Adreno 610 Screen : A 6.6-inch TFT 90Hz display

: A 6.6-inch TFT 90Hz display RAM : 4GB RAM

: 4GB RAM Storage : 128GB

: 128GB Rear Cameras : 50MP wide, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth and 2MP macro

: 50MP wide, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth and 2MP macro Front camera : 8MP

: 8MP Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Connectivity : 4G

: 4G Biometrics : Fingerprint sensor on the side

: Fingerprint sensor on the side Weight : 195 grams

: 195 grams Colour options: Awesome Black and Awesome Peach

The Samsung Galaxy A23 4G will be available from April 1.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Moving on, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is the mid-range device of the A Series lineup this year. Available for $599, the specs of this phone, again, look pretty standard for the price. Here’s what GSMArena lists:

CPU : Exynos 1280

: Exynos 1280 GPU : Mali-G68

: Mali-G68 Screen : A 6.4-inch AMOLED 90Hz display

: A 6.4-inch AMOLED 90Hz display RAM : 6GB RAM

: 6GB RAM Storage : 128GB

: 128GB Rear Cameras : 48MP wide, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth and 5MP macro

: 48MP wide, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth and 5MP macro Front camera : 13MP

: 13MP Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Connectivity : 5G

: 5G Biometrics : Fingerprint sensor on the side

: Fingerprint sensor on the side Weight : 186 grams

: 186 grams Colour options: Awesome Black and Awesome Blue

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will be available from April 22.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Getting more expensive, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G costs $699 in Australia, with slightly upgraded specs, GSMArena details, compared to the A33 5G.

CPU : Exynos 1280

: Exynos 1280 GPU : Mali-G68

: Mali-G68 Screen : A 6.5-inch AMOLED 120Hz display

: A 6.5-inch AMOLED 120Hz display RAM : 6GB RAM

: 6GB RAM Storage : 128GB

: 128GB Rear Cameras : 64MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP depth and 5MP macro

: 64MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP depth and 5MP macro Front camera : 32MP

: 32MP Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Connectivity : 5G

: 5G Biometrics : Fingerprint sensor on the side

: Fingerprint sensor on the side Weight : 186 grams

: 186 grams Colour options: Awesome Black and Awesome Blue

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will be available from April 1.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Lastly, we have the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, the most powerful smartphone from the 2022 A Series range. Setting you back $799, this phone fits into the mid-range price bracket quite comfortably. Here’s what GSMArena lists:

CPU : Exynos 1280

: Exynos 1280 GPU : Snapdragon 750G 5G

: Snapdragon 750G 5G Screen : A 6.7-inch AMOLED+ 120Hz display

: A 6.7-inch AMOLED+ 120Hz display RAM : 6GB RAM

: 6GB RAM Storage : 128GB

: 128GB Rear Cameras : 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP depth and 5MP macro

: 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP depth and 5MP macro Front camera : 32MP

: 32MP Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Connectivity : 5G

: 5G Biometrics : Fingerprint sensor under the display

: Fingerprint sensor under the display Weight : 181 grams

: 181 grams Colour options: Awesome Grey and Awesome Mint

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G will be available from April 22.