Hello There, We’ll Be Seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi Again in May

Hello there. I assume you’re here to learn more about a certain Jedi’s solo series? That’s good news because you, padawan, are about to become a master in all things Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Jedi Master returns

Obi-Wan Kenobi is easily one of the most iconic characters in Star Wars. Both portrayals of the character from the late Sir Alec Guinness in the original trilogy and Ewan McGregor in the prequel trilogy are beloved by fans and this has not gone unnoticed by the overlords at Disney.

At D23 in 2019, Ewan McGregor took to the stage to announce his return as the iconic Jedi Master in a new live-action Star Wars series on Disney+.

The character already has a rich history to draw upon from his days as an apprentice to Qui-Gon Jinn to becoming a mentor for both Anakin Skywalker and eventually his son, Luke.

However, we still don’t know everything about Obi-Wan and this series will help fill in some of those blanks.

When does Obi-Wan Kenobi take place?

Ewan McGregor appeared as Obi-Wan in Episodes I-III of Star Wars, picking up the role that Guinness had made famous in Episodes IV-VI.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will explore the time between the actor’s portrayals, that being the period in between Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope.

Fans would remember that by the end of Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan had battled and beaten his former apprentice Anakin Skywalker, giving him many of the injuries that turned him into the helmet-clad Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Kenobi then took Anakin and Padme’s twin babies to safe homes on opposite sides of the galaxy and retired to Tatooine to watch over Luke Skywalker from afar.

But what exactly did he do on Tatooine for all those years?

Disney has confirmed the series will take place 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, so we’ll find out more about Obi-Wan’s ventures in the new series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Cast

It goes without saying that Ewan McGregor is the star of the show here as the titular Obi-Wan Kenobi. But he’s not the only familiar face we’ll be seeing.

In very exciting news, Hayden Christensen is also joining the Disney+ series to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker. Based on the concept art for the series it looks like a rematch between the Obi-Wan and Vader is definitely in store.

Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are other returnees from the prequels who will play Owen and Beru Lars once again.

Rounding out the rest of the cast are Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

The actors are currently cast in undisclosed roles but it’s rumoured that Star Wars’ Inquisitors will come into play in the series, meaning there should be plenty of lightsaber action.

The series will be directed by The Mandalorian alumni Deborah Chow with the series written by Joby Harold (Army of the Dead).

I would like to see the trailer

Finally, we have a trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and it was definitely worth the wait.

Hello there indeed. This trailer is short but teases a lot. As expected, it looks like the Galactic Empire is hellbent on wiping out any Jedi that survived Order 66. To do this they employ the Inquisitors, a group of Sith tasked with finishing the purge. That’s bad news for our friend Obi-Wan who is hiding out on Tatooine.

We get a glimpse of the Grand Inquisitor with his terrifying helicopter lightsaber, a young Luke Skywalker, and some ominous breathing at the end of the trailer that can only belong to a certain Darth Vader.

We also have some fresh new posters and images showing Obi-Wan looking quite god-like walking through the sands of Tatooine.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited Original series, starts streaming May 25 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XCV1xQZhDR — Star Wars (@starwars) February 9, 2022

And here’s how Obi-Wan is looking after 10 years in the desert.

A Jedi Master returns to @EW. Check out this exclusive cover featuring Ewan McGregor as #ObiWanKenobi. The limited series starts streaming May 25 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pzmxoagCpd — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) March 9, 2022

What’s Obi-Wan Kenobi’s release date in Australia?

Disney+ is the home of all things Star Wars, and that’s where you’ll also find the Obi-Wan Kenobi series in 2022.

The series is set to debut on May 25 with a total of six episodes.

If you’re wondering how to prepare you can start by catching up on McGregor’s Star Wars movies. The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith are all available to stream over on Disney+.

The padawan has now become the master. Go forth and we’ll keep you posted on all the details about Obi-Wan Kenobi as the series gets closer to release.