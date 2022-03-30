No PlayStation Plus Premium For Australia, We Are Merely Deluxe

Isn’t it just an absolute stinker that Australia seems to get an additional bit of bad news whenever good news comes through? Introducing PlayStation Plus Deluxe, the Premium downgrade for countries that don’t have PlayStation Now (like us!).

The new PlayStation Plus tiered service has been announced, with PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium being the different tiers of membership that will be offered by Sony. For a full rundown of what’s in store, you can check out Ari’s explainer.

However, if you’re reading any of this from Australia, there’s a catch. We here in Australia don’t have access to Sony’s PlayStation Now service, which is their cloud streaming service. This means that, unlike the 19 other countries with the service, we don’t have access to the range of PlayStation 3 games available on the service. With the introduction of the newest tiers, more PlayStation 3 games might be added and we won’t see a bar of them.

The funny thing is because we don’t have PlayStation Now, that also means we don’t get PlayStation Plus Premium. Instead, according to the original PlayStation blog post, we get PlayStation Premium Deluxe.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe (Select Markets) For markets without cloud streaming, PlayStation Plus Deluxe will be offered at a lower price compared to Premium, and includes a catalog of beloved classic games from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations to download and play, along with time-limited game trials. Benefits from Essential and Extra tiers are also included. Local pricing will vary by market.

So while Australians will have access to the PlayStation games included in the Extra and Premium tiers, they will only be available for download. This is probably due to Australia’s mostly garbage internet service compared to other countries. While this is true, it’s pretty damn annoying!

At this current moment in time, we have no clue how much PlayStation Plus Deluxe is going to cost, but reports are saying that it will probably sit in between the price of Extra and Premium. Until we get concrete Australian prices, the best estimation would be somewhere between $20 and $25 a month.

If you’re a PlayStation user, I’d suggest getting yourself an external hard drive or clearing some space up on your console if you want to get in on the many games on offer, because your only option will be to download them.